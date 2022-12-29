Amy Robach’s Ex Spends Time With Sons On Winter Getaway As She Jets Off With T.J. Holmes

“RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO ’23,” wrote Nathaniel Shue, the 26-year-old son of Andrew Shue and Jennifer Hageney, on Dec. 27. The Instagram post was published a day after Andrew’s wife, Amy Robach, touched down in Atlanta alongside her new flame, her fellow GMA:3 co-host, T.J. Holmes. In the social media snap, Andrew, 55, and his kids – Nate and his brothers, Aidan and Wyatt Shue – sit on a couch outside a rustic lodge in Montana. The four Shue men are dressed for the winter weather, ready to embrace the adventure of the oncoming year.

Andrew joined all his sons – whom he shares with Hageney – for this vacation while his estranged wife prepared to ring in the new year with her new love. Amy, 49, and T.J., 45, arrived at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport on Monday (Dec. 26). As they walked through the terminal, T.J. extended an arm around Amy. The couple was affectionate as they made their way through the bustling crowds (Holmes has a home in Atlanta, and it appeared the couple was going to welcome ’23 together at his place.)

On Wednesday (Dec. 28), T.J. filed for divorce in New York. He and attorney Marilee Fiebeg had been married since 2010, and they share one child: a girl, Sabine Holmes, whom they welcomed in 2013. T.J. also has two children with his ex, Amy Ferson.

The filing came one month after T.J. and Amy’s relationship was made public. Photos of the two getting physically cozy together were published online on Nov. 30, With T.J. being married to Marilee and Amy still wed to Andrew, the photos caused quite a stir online and among the Good Morning America viewership. However, before any allegations of adultery could be lobbed, PEOPLE reported that Amy and T.J. had both “separated” from their respective spouses “in August within weeks of each other” and that the “relationship didn’t start until after that.”

However, the controversy was too much for GMA to handle, and both Amy and T.J. were pulled off the air until the issue died down. Page Six reported that ABC News’ president, Kim Godwin, noted that neither Amy nor T.J. violated company policy with their relationship. The decision to take them off the air was to allegedly protect the company’s brand since things were getting a little messy.

T.J. and Amy haven’t addressed the relationship and fallout directly. The two have deactivated their respective Instagram accounts.