‘Melrose Place’ Cast Then & Now: See How Heather Locklear & More From Hit ‘90s Show Have Changed

Over 20 years after the dramatic finale of ‘Melrose Place,’ the cast is coming together for a special reunion on April 28! Before the stars reunite, we’re taking a look back at how the cast has changed over the years!

In July 1992, audiences took a trip to the luxurious California community of Melrose Place. The serial drama lasted for seven seasons, and introduced fans to a slew of now-famous faces. Tonight, April 28, the cast is coming together for a major event. The stars will join in a special edition of “Stars In The House” on the show’s YouTube channel to reminisce about the series and catch-up with one another! But before fans race to their computers to tune into the special, we’re taking a look back at the stars then and where they are now!

Grant Show joined the cast after a number of small roles on TV. He played Jack Hanson on the long-running series for over 150 episodes. After his time on Melrose Place, Show went on to appear in a number of TV series. Between 2008-2011, Show appeared on the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off, Private Practice, where he co-starred with Grey’s alum Kate Walsh. Between 2013-2016, he starred on the series Devious Maids. Now, he currently plays Blake Carrington on The CW reboot of Dynasty.

Show isn’t the only actor to continue a successful career in TV. After playing Dr. Kimberly Shaw for over 115 episodes on Melrose Place, Marcia Cross has continued to have a lucrative career on the small screen. Her most notable role since leaving the California apartment complex came in 2004 when she joined the cast of ABC’s Desperate Housewives. For over 180 episodes between 2004-2012, Cross played Bree Van de Camp on the series. For her work, Cross was nominated for three Golden Globe Awards for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical. In 2005, she earned her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. After Desperate Housewives wrapped, Cross joined the cast of Quantico from 2015-2017.

Heather Locklear was one of the biggest names to come out of Melrose Place. While on the show, the actress earned four Golden Globe nominations for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama. Already an established star by the time she joined the dramatic series, Locklear continued to earn roles in both TV and film. Locklear had guest roles on series like Boston Legal, Hannah Montana, and Two and a Half Men in the years after Melrose Place. But the actress couldn’t stay away from the sunny California commune for long, and returned to the reboot series as Amanda Woodward between 2009-2010. After a few more small guest appearances, Locklear scaled back her acting work, but continues to be one of the biggest, most recognizable celebs out there!

But there are so many more cast members to catch up with! Before the April 28 reunion on the YouTube Channel “Stars In The House” at 8 pm, see the rest of the Melrose Place cast then and now. Check out the gallery above for more!