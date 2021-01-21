Celebrity Breakups In 2021: The Biggest Splits

2021 has hardly begun and already a number of celebs are calling it quits on their relationships. Take a look at the stars who broke up in 2021, from Clare Crawley and Dale Moss to so many more.

We’ve barely finished the first month of 2021, and already a number of celebs are entering the new year with a different relationship status: single. That’s right, despite high hopes and seemingly strong bonds, a number of celebrity couples have decided to call it quits this year. Let’s take a look at the list of celebs who have called their romances off.

Clare Crawley & Dale Moss

This former Bachelor Nation favorite didn’t have to clarify much after she accepted a proposal on her season of The Bachelorette. Clare Crawley was clearly head over heals in love with her choice, Dale Moss, by the conclusion of her portion of The Bachelorette season 16. After the shocking mid-season finale, Clare accepted Dale’s proposal and the two went Instagram official, appearing so loved-up all over their social media accounts.

Sadly, Dale confirmed the breakup after only mere months together. “I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Dale wrote in a January 19 Instagram post. “We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

Clare finally broke her silence just two days later, admitting how shocked she was that the two did not last. “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” Clare wrote on Instagram on January 21, referring to the supposed joint statement that Dale had made on his and Clare’s behalf.

“Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is, I am crushed,” she continued. “This was not what Ie expected or hoped for and I am still trying to process this. 2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, balancing a new public relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn’t been ideal circumstances, but that is life right? I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel. Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have all the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word and be committed to love.”

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were one of the hottest couples of quarantine. The two got together on the set of their film Deep Water and went public with their romance in 2020. They were often spotted out and about in Ben’s Los Angeles neighborhood, taking their pups for a walk or enjoying Dunkin’ Donuts coffee. Their public displays of affection made their January split all the more shocking.

“This is something that is mutual and was completely amicable,” a source told People on January 18. “They are at different points in their lives. There is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

Throughout their romance, Ben and Ana appeared to be as steady as ever. Although they were relatively private about their romance, they never hesitated to show fans that they were going steady by taking walks and running errands together over the course of the quarantine period in Los Angeles. The Knives Out actress even met and spent time with Ben’s three children — Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8 — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. But when it came to consider their future, it simply appeared that the two were, indeed, in different places in their lives.

Zoë Kravitz & Karl Glusman

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman seemed poised for an exciting 2021. Zoë is the latest actress to take on the iconic role of Catwoman in the upcoming The Batman, while Karl was lining up new, exciting roles after his success in Greyhound and Hulu’s Devs. Sadly, the pair began 2021 with the revelation that they were ending their marriage after only 18 months.

Zoë filed for divorce from Karl late in December 2020, but the news didn’t become public until early January 2021. A representative for Zoë confirmed the news. Karl and Zoë wed in a beautiful ceremony in Paris on June 29, 2019 after years of dating. Neither has publicly addressed the split. Zoë has, however, alluded to the end of her marriage by bidding adieu to 2020 in an Instagram post on December 31. The actress shared a selfie snap with the caption “bye 2020. you f**kin’ weirdo.”

Margaret Qualley & Shia LaBeouf

Following their collaboration on the 2020 short Love Me Like You Hate Me, Margaret Qualley and Shia LaBeouf began dating. It’s unclear how serious their relationship was, but the two were often spotted making out and taking walks together, especially during the end of 2020. The two decided to call it quits at the beginning of 2021.

“They broke up on Saturday. They’re just in different places in their lives,” a source shared with People at the time. The breakup also came as Shia’s former partner, singer FKA Twigs, filed a lawsuit against Shia for alleged sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.

Shia responded to the allegations in an email to The New York Times, writing, “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

This potential split sent everyone through a loop. Reports surfaced on January 5 that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were potentially heading for divorce after roughly six years of marriage and four kids. “He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future,” a source shared with People. “He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon.”

Circumstances in the Kardashian-West household appeared to hit some major speed bumps during 2020. Kanye’s presidential bid seemingly put a wedge between the couple, and his Twitter tirades didn’t appear to help matters either. But as the months went by, the couple appeared to work on their marriage, and Kanye even gifted Kim a special message from her father for her tropical getaway on her 40th birthday.

Kim and Kanye have practically ruled the Hollywood couple scene for nearly a decade. The two were friendly and hung out in similar social groups before finally getting together in April 2012. Not long after they took their relationship to the next level, Kim and Kanye found out that they were going to be first-time parents. The couple welcomed daughter North in June 2013, and the two had three more children — son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 1.

Kim and Kanye’s relationship might have been front and center for a number of media outlets, but on Keeping Up With The Kardashians it was very rare for Kanye to make an appearance. Instead, the show chronicled the various trips and fashion shows the pair would take over the years, even a number of Sunday Service performances when Kanye pivoted from rapping to Christian artist.

As of right now, however, fans are still speculating the current status of the couple’s marriage. Kim has been spotted out and about without her wedding band on, but it’s nothing new for the fashion mogul. Instead, Kim is putting in the work, and doing what they can for the sake of the couple’s four young children.

“Kim’s been doing everything possible to save her marriage, they’ve been having trouble, as everyone knows, but she just hasn’t wanted to give up,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They’ve been doing counseling, but they’ve really been spending very little time together. They pretty much just come together for the kids now.”

“It’s been very hard on Kim trying to hold it all together, because more than anything she never wanted her kids to have to go through a divorce,” the source continued. “She still doesn’t want that, it’s very hard for her to accept. But, if she does in fact go ahead and file for divorce the one thing she won’t do is put her kids in the middle.”