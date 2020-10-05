Jana Kramer Says ‘Talking About’ Mike Caussin’s Infidelity Has ‘Helped Them Heal’: ‘It Has Become Our Story’

Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin’s book ‘The Good Fight’ details their path to saving their marriage. Jana spoke to HL about their journey to healing.

Jana Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin‘s book, The Good Fight, which currently sits on The New York Times best seller list, is the couple’s honest documentation of their struggles as a couple and perseverance through Mike’s infidelity. Through the chapters, the two detail their own wrong-doings and how each have learned and coped through the situation. Now that the book is done, and they embark on a new chapter of their lives, Jana spoke to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview about how life has changed in the last few years since the two have fought “the good fight.”

“When there’s infidelity in a relationship, it’s not like you just stop talking about it. Trust me, I wish we could stop talking about it. It’s not like we bring it up every day, but there are triggers and triggers will always be there. Now the weight isn’t as heavy, but I’ll still get triggered if something happens, or if maybe there’s a small lie, because it was a traumatic event in our relationship,” Jana told HL. “There were multiple affairs, and it’s one of those things where I can’t be like, just because I forgive you doesn’t mean that there’s still not pain. We have that thread throughout our relationship. But again, the weight isn’t as heavy and we don’t talk about it every day. But it has become our story.”

Jana added that she and Mike have heard from many couples and individuals who read The Good Fight and took comfort and advice from their words. “The real victory in this and the real win is the fact that we’ve been able to help people,” she said. “How it’s helped and or how they laughed, or how they cried or how they appreciated it, that’s just the biggest win for me.”

She revealed that a mom had purchased the book for one of her daughters, but as she read it, she then bought it for her other daughter, and as time progressed, the mom herself was taking notes! “That was cool. Someone who has been married for so long even found something in the book and she didn’t think she would relate to it!” the One Tree Hill alum said.

In addition to releasing The Good Fight, Jana revealed she has a clothing line all the way for all you loungewear fans out there! Named after her two kiddos Jolie and Jace, she said she “wanted to create something super comfy” and oversized to lounge around in. Jolie and Jace will be released in the middle of October, so keep an eye on Jana’s social media for more details on that. And, catch the multi-hyphenate in the upcoming Lifetime movie called A Welcome Home Christmas on November 7th!