Jana Kramer Admits She Had ‘Flings’ While Separated From Hubby During His Treatment For Sex Addiction

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin’s marriage is an open book in the couple’s new memoir, ‘The Good Fight.’ While separated from her husband in 2016, Jana explains why she carried on ‘flings and flirts,’ despite knowing how ‘wrong’ they were.

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin never shy away from the truth, especially when it comes to the highs and lows of their relationship. Now, the couple is opening up about infidelity, his battle with sex addiction, love and forgiveness in their new memoir, titled The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully. In the book — available starting today on September 22 — Jana recalls having a number of “flings and flirts” while separated from Mike in the fall of 2016. The couple separated after Mike’s sex addiction and infidelities became public.

“I held back putting this in the book because, well, I never truly thought I did anything wrong,” Jana writes in The Good Fight. “Correction. I knew it was wrong; I just didn’t want to be the bad guy. I justified my actions in my mind just as I suppose Mike had done all along too,” she explained. At the time, Jana was competing on Dancing With the Stars.

Jana and Mike’s separation came in August of 2016, after news of the former NFL player’s sex addiction and extramarital affairs, which led to Jana giving him an ultimatum: “You need to go somewhere. Basically, you need to figure out what’s going on and what this is, or I’m gone, period,'” Mike previously explained on Jana’s Whine Down podcast in March of 2019.

Despite the severity of their martial issues, the couple went on to reconcile in 2017, after Mike sought treatment for sex addiction at an inpatient facility. In The Good Fight, Mike, who identifies himself as a “sex addict,” opens up about his addiction.

“I want to be very clear about something: society has had the nerve to call sex addiction a ‘married man’s excuse’ to which I say bull…(wait for it)…s–t,” he writes. “Addiction is not an excuse at all, and I make sure to never use it as such. However it is an explanation.”

After years of working through their relationship woes in the public eye, Jana says that she now trusts her husband. “The answer is, ‘Yes, today I do,'” she writes about the heavily asked fan question, “Do you trust Mike?”

Jana, who shares two kids with Mike — daughter, Jolie, 4, and son, Jace, 1 — explains in the book, “Today I see him working his program, I see him showing up as a father and a husband, and I see his words matching his actions. How he is showing up looks different than before, which helps me trust him.”

In The Good Fight, Jana and Mike, who wed in 2015, encourage others not to compare their relationships to the couple’s. “You might read some of our arguments and think, ‘Whoa, they’re a mess!’ — or better yet, ‘a hot mess.’ Or you might read a particularly awesome moment for us and feel like s–t about your love life — and then the next thing you know, you’re picking a fight with your loved one because of it,” Jana writes. Instead, the couple says that their new tell-all book is more of a spiritual guidance and practical advice for anyone seeking stronger, more fulfilling love.