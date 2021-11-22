Breaking News

Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark Split: ‘The Bachelorette’ Couple Ends Engagement

tayshia adams zac clark
Shutterstock
THE BACHELORETTE - “1605” – Tayshia Adams, a huge fan favorite from “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” has arrived to find the love of her life. Just when she is ready to begin her journey, another surprise arrives—more men are added to the 16 remaining bachelors who are excited to get to know her. The competition for Tayshia’s heart heats up, but one man is struggling with his enduring feelings for Clare. Clare and her fiancé, Dale, have a heart-to-heart chat with Chris Harrison as they try to explain the thunderbolt that hit both of them simultaneously. Brendan captures the first one-on-one date with Tayshia, but although he is eager to make a deeper connection, he is worried that baggage from a past relationship might put an end to his romantic prospects before the night is over on “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, NOV. 10 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) TAYSHIA ADAMS
Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark visit the Empire State Building, New York, USA - 12 Feb 2021 Tayshia Adams, podcast host and star of 'The Bachelorette' Season 16, will be joined by her fiancee Zac Clark for a visit to the Empire State Building to kick off Valentine's Day weekend and celebrate the couple's move together to New York City on Friday, February 12.
THE BACHELORETTE - “1606” – It’s “game on!” when Ashley I. and Jared pay a special visit to Tayshia, running and judging a competition to test the strength and maturity of eight of her suitors. Who will win the coveted title, and who will struggle to the finish line? Dramatic faceoffs between the men prove a distraction, but the Bachelorette manages to squeeze in some romance. Refusing to give up, two hotheaded rivals try to pull Tayshia into the fray right before the rose ceremony. A group of the guys will be coached by former four-time Women’s Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Amy Dumas and current undefeated UFC fighter Tatiana Suarez through wrestling drills to prepare for a big match in front of the men not on the date. Fan-favorite Wells Adams calls the wild action with Chris Harrison. Who will fight for Tayshia’s heart and emerge victoriously? Finally, one smooth move will cement a bachelor’s status as public enemy number one with the other jealous men on “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, NOV. 17 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC (ABC/Craig Sjodin) TAYSHIA ADAMS
THE BACHELORETTE - “1606” – It’s “game on!” when Ashley I. and Jared pay a special visit to Tayshia, running and judging a competition to test the strength and maturity of eight of her suitors. Who will win the coveted title, and who will struggle to the finish line? Dramatic faceoffs between the men prove a distraction, but the Bachelorette manages to squeeze in some romance. Refusing to give up, two hotheaded rivals try to pull Tayshia into the fray right before the rose ceremony. A group of the guys will be coached by former four-time Women’s Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Amy Dumas and current undefeated UFC fighter Tatiana Suarez through wrestling drills to prepare for a big match in front of the men not on the date. Fan-favorite Wells Adams calls the wild action with Chris Harrison. Who will fight for Tayshia’s heart and emerge victoriously? Finally, one smooth move will cement a bachelor’s status as public enemy number one with the other jealous men on “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, NOV. 17 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC (ABC/Craig Sjodin) TAYSHIA ADAMS View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

More than a year after getting engaged on the finale of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark have called it quits.

Another Bachelorette couple bites the dust! Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark, who met on the show’s 16th season in 2020, have broken up. After weeks of speculation that there was trouble in paradise for the pair, the news was confirmed on Nov. 22 via a rep for Tayshia. Tayshia’s rep confirmed to HollywoodLife that the reality star and Zac are “no longer a couple.”

Zac was Tayshia’s final pick on The Bachelorette, and they got engaged during the finale, which was filmed during the summer of 2020 and aired later that year. Tayshia became the Bachelorette after Clare Crawley left the show to be with one of her contestants, Dale Moss. After her departure, she was replaced by Tayshia, who started forming her own relationships with the remaining men, as well as some new suitors who were brought on.

tayshia adams zac clark
Tayshia Adams cozies up to Zac Clark on the red carpet. (Shutterstock)

After The Bachelorette, Tayshia eventually moved to New York City to be with Zac, but there was a lot that got in the way of them focusing on their relationship full-time. In 2021, Tayshia got the opportunity to host season 17 of The Bachelorette after Chris Harrison left the franchise. She spent several weeks filming with her co-host, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and the two returned to host season 18, as well. This meant that Tayshia and Zac spent a lot of time apart during the spring and summer of 2021.

Related Gallery

'The Bachelorette' Stars Over The Years: Updates On Where JoJo & More Are Now

Trista Sutter 'Bridezillas' TV show premiere, New York, USA - 22 Feb 2018
Meredith Phillips JESSICA SIMPSON 'DESSERT' BEAUTY LAUNCH PARTY AT MARQUEE, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 23 APR 2004
©2005 KATHY HUTCHINS /HUTCHINS PHOTO.62ND GOLDEN GLOBES.BEVERLY HILLS, CA.JANUARY 16, 2005..JEN SCHEFFT.. Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: khphotos294068.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

They made it work throughout the long distance, and at the beginning of August 2021, Tayshia celebrated her and Zac’s one year anniversary of meeting. “It’s been a wild ride so far with our lives going a million miles an hour but how lucky are we to have had an amazing week together at the place where it all started AND we were able to renew our wishes a year later?! WILD. Happy to have you by my side, Clarky.”

tayshia adams zac clark
Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark at the Empire State Building. (Shutterstock)

In early November, Tayshia ran the New York City marathon with Zac by her side cheering her on. He even wrote a gushing post about her on Instagram afterwards, and she included him in her post about the big day. However, those were their last social media posts together. Shortly after the marathon, Tayshia was briefly hospitalized with a kidney infection, and Zac did not appear to be by her side (although this was not confirmed). Unfortunately, behind the scenes, the relationship was running its course.