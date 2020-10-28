Tayshia Adams: 5 Things To Know About The Woman Replacing Clare On ‘The Bachelorette’

A new promo for ‘The Bachelorette’ seems to confirm what the rumor mill has been saying for months — Tayshia Adams will be joining season 16 as Clare Crawley’s replacement!

Tayshia Adams is back, Bachelor Nation! A preview for the Nov. 5 episode of The Bachelorette shows Clare Crawley seemingly leaving the show following the fast progression of her relationship with Dale Moss. The rest of the guys are left wondering what will happen next, and the last ten seconds of the clip clues the audience in: It’s Tayshia, in a red bikini, getting out of the pool at the resort where filming took place!

There may be some spoilers ahead… 😏 Get ready for a *dramatic* new episode of #TheBachelorette on a special night, Thursday, Nov. 5 at 8|7c! pic.twitter.com/YNDBpbFtsN — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) October 28, 2020

This matches up with the reports that surfaced about what went down when the show filmed over the summer. Various media outlets reported that Clare fell for someone and left the show, which is when Tayshia came in as a replacement. The preview gives no indication of what happens when Tayshia arrives, but she’ll clearly be playing a part in the rest of this season. So, here’s more to know about her:

1. What season of ‘The Bachelor’ was Tayshia on? Tayshia was first introduced to Bachelor Nation when she appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019. Tayshia made it all the way to the final three, and got to have a fantasy suite date with Colton. Unfortunately, things didn’t get as steamy as she hoped during their overnight! Colton broke up with both Tayshia and Hannah Godwin before the final three rose ceremony, as he decided that he wanted to pursue a relationship with the third woman, Cassie Randolph instead.

2. What happened to Tayshia and John Paul Jones!? After The Bachelor, Tayshia appeared on season six of Bachelor In Paradise during the summer of 2019. She struck up a fun relationship with John Paul Jones, but they ended things before the fantasy suite. At the reunion in early September, though, Tayshia and John Paul Jones revealed that they were giving their relationship another shot after she surprised him at his home post-filming. Unfortunately, it was short-lived, and they split for good by the end of October.

3. She was married before ‘The Bachelor’. Before coming on The Bachelor, Tayshia was married to Joshua Bourelle. He filed for divorce in Oct. 2017 after just over one year of marriage, and cited irreconcilable differences in his divorce papers.

4. What did she do before ‘The Bachelor’? Before going on The Bachelor, Tayshia worked as a phlebotomist, which is someone who draws blood samples from patients for medical testing. Of course, she’s been awarded plenty of other opportunities since being on the show. Now, she hosts the Click Bait podcast with fellow Bachelor Nation stars, Joe Amabile and Hannah Ann Sluss.

5. How old is Tayshia? Tayshia is 30 years old, which makes her nine years younger than Clare, who is 39.