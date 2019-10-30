‘BIP’ Stars Tayshia Adams & John Paul Jones Split: We ‘Did The Best We Could’

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ stars Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones have sadly called their relationship off. Tayshia took to Instagram to break the news to fans.

Sometimes, relationships just don’t work out, even if both parties try their best. And unfortunately, that’s exactly what Bachelor in Paradise stars Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones are going through right now, as Tayshia took to Instagram on Oct. 30 to announce that they have ended their relationship. “I know you guys have been asking about John and I recently, and as much as I like to keep my personal life private, I realize you have all watched and been a part of our journey from the beginning,” she started the lengthy Instagram post, which is accompanied by a cute pic of the former lovebirds. “Therefore to stay true to that, I need to be open and honest with you in order to heal and move on. John and I had something incredibly special. We fell for each other in Paradise, and everything was a whirlwind after that. When the show ended, I truly went back to Maryland to see if what we had was something we could build on without cameras, a production crew, and without feeling any pressure: to simply figure things out on our own terms.”

“But the reality was, we were living on opposite coasts, and working insane schedules that made it impossible to see each other and build a life with each other,” the post continued. “We truly did the best we could, but at this time have decided that what is best for the both of us is to go our separate ways. We are the best of friends and will continue to remain in each other’s life because regardless of the situation, we make each other happy💕💕.”

Celebs and fans alike rushed to the comments section to send the former couple their well wishes and express their condolences. “❤️ you put in effort, and that’s all you can ever do! Things work out as they should ❤️🙏,” Entertainment Tonight host Lauren Zima said, while a fan named Lu said, “Aww I’m so sorry to hear that and I wish you both the best.” John Paul Jones even commented on the post with a heart emoji, which shows that although these two called it quits, they are seemingly on great terms with one another.

Tayshia and John Paul met on Season 6 of The Bachelor spin-off series, Bachelor in Paradise, and dated throughout the summer. Although she broke things off with him ahead of the season’s final episode, the pair reconciled after she flew to Maryland to give him another shot. “Thinking about my Paradise experience, all I could think about was John Paul Jones.,” Tayshia explained during the BiP reunion show. “If people were to ask me about anything, I would just smile and laugh and say…there’s this guy John that really changed my entire experience. He made me so happy. I talked to my mom about it and I decided I wanted to go after him.”