‘Bachelorette’ Tayshia Adams Hospitalized Less Than 1 Week After Running NYC Marathon

A few days after running in her first New York Marathon, Tayshia Adams has been hospitalized. She revealed her body was ‘completely drained’ the night before.

Tayshia Adams has been hospitalized less than one week after running in the New York City Marathon with fiancé Zac Clark. The former star of The Bachelorette, 31, shared an Instagram Story from a hospital bed on Thursday, Nov. 11. While she didn’t specify why she was admitted, Tayshia shared a timestamp that read 3:01 p.m., writing that she has been there since 9:30 a.m. The TV personality is hooked up to an IV and resting in bed in the brief video.

The night before, Tayshia attended a holiday dinner thrown by lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. The star shared a series of Instagram Story videos following the festivities on Wednesday evening, revealing that she has been “completely drained” and “physically could not walk” on Monday and Tuesday after she ran in the marathon on Sunday, Nov. 7. Tayshia called her marathon recovery “rough,” so the hospitalization could possibly be linked to the fatigue.

Tayshia and Zac — who fell in love and got engaged on season 16 of The Bachelorette — were among the Bachelor Nation alums to have ran in the 26.2-mile marathon in the city on Sunday. Besties Tyler Cameron and Matt James also participated. This year’s marathon marked Tayshia’s first and Zac’s eighth. She ran on behalf of World Vision, a Christian humanitarian organization, while Zan ran on behalf of Release Recovery Foundation, his nonprofit that provides support for those recovering from addiction.

Tayshia had been documenting much of her preparation process on Instagram in the days leading up to the marathon. She shared a workout photo on Nov. 4 and admitted that training has been tough. “I will admit, training for this has been tough and far from what I imagined, but that’s life, right? All excuses aside I’m still proud of myself for showing up when I could,” she wrote. “Whether it would be running bright n early or late at night, right after getting off an 8 hr flight, in the rain, on a hotel treadmill while traveling for work, or after filming all night long!”

“No matter the condition or situation, I was committed to getting it done however or wherever I could, and because of that I can go into Sunday’s race with pride,” she continued. “My marathon time isn’t going to be groundbreaking and I’m pretty sure I’ll be cursing my way through some of it haha, but at the end of the day this isn’t about me. I’m doing this for something bigger, and I can’t thank you enough for all the support you guys have given me!”