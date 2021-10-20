Lisa Rinna Confirms Amelia Hamlin Initiated Scott Disick Split: His DM Drama Wasn’t ‘Helpful’

Lisa Rinna set the record straight during the Oct. 20 episode of ‘RHOBH’ — her daughter, Amelia Hamlin, was the one who pulled the plug on her romance with Scott Disick.

Lisa Rinna spilled all on daughter Amelia Hamlin‘s split with Scott Disick during Part 2 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion on Oct. 20. After going through some of Erika Jayne’s drama, Andy Cohen turned the spotlight on Lisa and asked her when and why Amelia, 19, and Scott, 38, called it quits. Plus, he asked who hit the eject button first.

“I think you just have to read the press,” Lisa coyly began before deciding to reveal the truth — “Amelia did,” she confessed with a laugh. Then, when Lisa was asked if she was glad Amelia ended the one-year relationship, Lisa simply said, “Yes.”

“She made [the decision] all on her own,” Lisa further revealed, while denying she pushed her daughter to initiate the split.

Andy then went into asking about Scott Disick’s DM drama that went down just before his split with Amelia, and when he asked if that was the real reason for their breakup, Lisa admitted, “Well, I don’t think that was helpful.”

“There’s never one reason why I think people split up. You know, now’s the time to heal. Now’s the time for everyone to heal,” Lisa said, while joking that that also includes herself. And Andy noted that part of her healing seems to include posting photos of Harry Styles on her Instagram page. As fans would know, Lisa openly admitted that she wished her daughter had dated Harry Styles instead of Scott Disick. “You know, I’m so f***ing shady. I love Harry Styles — you know that. [But] I was already posting Harry many times. If you follow me, [you’d see that],” Lisa told the group during the reunion.

The cast then revealed that Harry Styles is a big fan of the show, so he likely has seen Lisa’s comments about her wanting him to date Amelia. Unfortunately for Lisa, though, Harry’s already in a romance with Olivia Wilde. But a girl can dream, right?

Andy then asked Lisa if Scott and Amelia were aware that she bashed their relationship on the show, to which she said, “I let them know that. I warned everybody. Listen, people are still human and I think it still hurts people’s feelings when you say something that isn’t necessarily flattering.” However, she doesn’t feel that her words had anything to do with the demise of their romance.

After the Lisa’s co-stars said they were “relieved” to hear the breakup news because of the duo’s nearly 20-year age gap, she said she hung out with Scott “three times” and he was “very nice”.

Scott and Amelia dated for nearly a year after first hooking up in October 2020. Their split was first reported on Sept. 7, 2021.