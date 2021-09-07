See Comment

Lisa Rinna Happy Over Daughter Amelia Hamlin’s Split With Scott Disick — See Her Reaction

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were laughing and having a good time while drinking coconut water and taking pictures on the beach.Pictured: Sofia Richie and Scott Disick,Sofia RichieScott DisickRef: SPL1630292 061217 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, guestsKith Sport show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Sep 2017
Scott Disick, Sofia RichieScott Disick and Sofia Richie out and about, Miami Beach, USA - 23 Sep 2017
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are seen during a visit at a glass factory in Venice, Italy. Pictured: Sofia Richie and Scott Disick,Sofia RichieScott DisickRef: SPL1604942 181017 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No France Rights, No Switzerland Rights View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer

Lisa Rinna used one simple emoji to express her true feelings about the big news that her daughter Amelia Hamlin split from Scott Disick.

Lisa Rinna, 58, is sure to be having a dance party right about now, because her daughter Amelia Hamlin‘s relationship with Scott Disick has officially come to an end. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had made it clear before that she didn’t exactly approve of her 20-year-old daughter dating Scott, 38, and after news broke on Tuesday, Sept. 7, that the couple split, Lisa took to Instagram to share her reaction to the breakup.

The Instagram account Queens by Bravo shared a screenshot of Us Weekly‘s report on the split, and Lisa commented on the post with a smiley face emoji. See Lisa’s reaction, which was highlighted by the Comments By Bravo account, HERE.

Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna (Photo: AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

Lisa notably threw some shade at Amelia’s relationship with Scott on the Aug. 25 episode of RHOBH. During a segment, Lisa was spending some time with Amelia, older daughter Delilah Hamlin, 23, and Delilah’s boyfriend, model Eyal Booker, when the Bravo star said in a confessional that her husband, Harry Hamlin, “would not object” if Delilah and Eyal got married. “I can’t say the same for Amelia at this point,” Lisa confessed about her youngest child. “No. Like why can’t [she be dating] HarryStyles? Why the f*** is it Scott Disick?” the mom of two added.

Related Gallery

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin: See The Couple's Most Memorable Outings

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Hamlin enjoy some family time having lunch at Taverna Tony in Malibu with his kids Penelope, Reign, and Mason.Pictured: Scott Disick, Amelia HamlinBACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Scott Disick, left, and Amelia Hamlin attend a party at Ruschmeyer's, in Montauk, NY Celebrity Sightings in Montauk, East Hampton, United States - 17 Jul 2021
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Amelia Hamlin bares a little more skin than expected as a teen, showing some major side boob while out having dinner at Nobu with Scott Disick and his adolescent son Mason. The trio appeared to have a fun dinner, walking out full of smiles and laughter. Pictured: Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Amelia Hamlin BACKGRID USA 27 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The Days of Our Lives alum also addressed Amelia and Scott’s romance on the Aug. 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live. At the time, Lisa didn’t seem thrilled about the whole situation, but did explain to host Andy Cohen that the relationship was clearly going well for the couple. “Listen, I will say this. Amelia’s very happy right now. And you really want your kids to be happy,” Lisa said. “So, Harry and I are very thrilled that she is happy.”

Amelia Hamlin & Scott Disick
Amelia Hamlin & Scott Disick (Photo: MEGA)

In Us Weekly‘s article on the split, the magazine reported that Amelia was the “one who ended things” and said that her decision came following the drama surrounding Scott, his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and her other ex, Younes Bendjima. The day before the breakup was confirmed, Amelia seemingly alluded to the split by posting a cryptic quote on Instagram that read, “Never settle for less. Now with your job, your friends, and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best.”

Scott and Amelia started dating at the end of October 2020but they didn’t go Instagram official until over Valentine’s Day Weekend 2021. During their time as a romantic item, the two enjoyed plenty of memorable moments and outings together.