Breaking News

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Split: She Ends Romance After Younes Leaks DMs

Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin
Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Bikini clad Amelia Hamlin happily applies sunscreen to boyfriend Scott Disick as they relax on the beach on Valentine's Day in Miami. 14 Feb 2021 Pictured: Scott Disick; Amelia Hamlin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733444_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Hamlin enjoy some family time having lunch at Taverna Tony in Malibu with his kids Penelope, Reign, and Mason.Pictured: Scott Disick, Amelia HamlinBACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Scott Disick, left, and Amelia Hamlin attend a party at Ruschmeyer's, in Montauk, NY Celebrity Sightings in Montauk, East Hampton, United States - 17 Jul 2021
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Amelia Hamlin bares a little more skin than expected as a teen, showing some major side boob while out having dinner at Nobu with Scott Disick and his adolescent son Mason. The trio appeared to have a fun dinner, walking out full of smiles and laughter. Pictured: Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Amelia Hamlin BACKGRID USA 27 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
and

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have broken up after dating for nearly a year, according to a new report.

After nearly a year together dating, Scott Disick, 38, and Amelia Hamlin, 20, have called it a day. The couple have reportedly split, according to Us Weekly. The mag reports that Amelia was the “one who ended things,” and says that her decision came following the drama surrounding Scott, his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and her other ex, Younes Bendjima. E! News also reports that the pair have broken up.

In August, Scott sent a DM to Younes to criticize Kourtney’s relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Younes, who also dated Kourtney briefly, posted the supposed message from Scott, where the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote, “Yo is this chick ok!???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.” He also sent a photo of his ex and the drummer kissing on a boat. Younes posted the DM to call Scott out, writing, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS I ain’t your bro.”

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin broke up. (Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Amelia seemed to chime in on the beef by posting an Instagram Story calling for everyone to “be nicer to each other.” A source close to Scott revealed to HollywoodLife that he was “embarrassed” that Younes blew up his spot, and he was “mad” at the model. Another source close to Kourtney said that the KUWTK star planned to confront Scott over the beef. “Kourtney is frustrated [that] Scott is allowing drama to seep into her happiness,” the source told HL. “They have had a good co-parenting relationship for the last few years, and she is so happy right now that she doesn’t want this extra drama to be a thing she has to deal with.”

Related Gallery

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick: Their Photos Together After Breakup

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. The duo arrived at 9 P.M. for dinner and left around 10:30 P.M. Sofia Richie was also having dinner at Nobu but she left 5 minutes before Kourtney and Scott arrived. 28 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697118_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. The duo arrived at 9 P.M. for dinner and left around 10:30 P.M. Sofia Richie was also having dinner at Nobu but she left 5 minutes before Kourtney and Scott arrived. 28 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697118_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick get together and check out Malibu Eye Center Optometry while sipping on cold Starbuck's drinks. The former couple appeared to be checking out some shades for the summer.Pictured: Kourtney KardashianBACKGRID USA 31 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Us Weekly’s source claims that the DM drama isn’t what caused the split, though. “This breakup was coming regardless,” the insider explained. Amelia has been posting various cryptic message for several days, leading fans to believe that this breakup was imminent, as well.

Scott and Amelia had been together since the end of October 2020although they didn’t go Instagram official over Valentine’s Day Weekend 2021. Despite their breakup, the couple had plenty of memorial moments and outings in their time as an item. When celebrating each other’s birthdays in May (Scott) and June (Amelia), each got the other lavish gifts. Scott had gave Amelia a beautiful diamond cross necklace when she turned 20, as well as a $57,000 photograph by Helmut Newton. When she got the necklace, Amelia started to tear up. Meanwhile, Amelia gifted Scott with a brand new Harley-Davidson motorcycle, when he turned 38, and she posted a video of him testing it out.