Scott Disick ‘Embarrassed’ & ‘Mad’ After Younes Bendjima Shares Their Private DMs: He May Clap Back

A source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Scott Disick is ’embarrassed’ and upset that Younes Bendjima publicly shared what appeared to be DMs about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Scott Disick is dealing with the fallout of sending alleged DMs to Younes Bendjima that criticized Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s PDA. On the heels of Younes publicly sharing the messages that disparaged their mutual ex’s make-out session in Italy with her drummer boyfriend, a source has revealed to HollywoodLife that Scott, 38, is “embarrassed” and “mad” at Younes — and just might retaliate.

“Scott is embarrassed and also mad at Younes for exposing his DM to the world,” a source told HL. “He was caught up in his feelings and was called out on it and now he is feeling the repercussions from it all.” Adding that he is now “getting trolled online about it,” the source continued, “Scott being called out on his pettiness really has thrown him for a loop.”

The TV personality is now mulling how to respond, said the source. “Friends are telling him to do nothing and have people forget, but he is mad at Younes and is looking to find a way to get back at him,” our source said. “Overall, it is a big headache and not a situation Scott wants to be in right now.” (HL previously reached out to Scott’s reps to determine the legitimacy of the messages, but we have not heard back.)

Younes publicly shared the Instagram messages on his Story on August 31. Per his screenshot, the message read, “Yo is this chick ok!???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.” The model replied to the message, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS I ain’t your bro.” In a follow-up Story, he further lambasted Scott, writing, “Couldn’t miss this one. He’s been playing around for too long, tired (sic) to stay quiet and be the nice guy.”

Kourtney and Scott split in 2015 after an on-again, off-again relationship. She briefly dated Younes following the split for about a year prior to splitting in 2018. Other sources told HL that Kourtney is “frustrated” about the messages, but not necessarily surprised. “She knows he’s had an issue with her relationship with Travis all along,” one source said, adding, “She has every intention of discussing this with Scott once she gets back home.”