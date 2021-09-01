Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian Plans To Confront Scott Disick Over Travis Barker Romance Diss: She’s ‘Frustrated’

, and

Sources tell HollywoodLife exclusively that Kourtney Kardashian has ‘every intention’ of speaking to ex Scott Disick about his alleged comments about her PDA with BF Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian is none too pleased about those alleged DMs from ex Scott Disick that disparaged her Italian PDA with boyfriend Travis Barker. On the heels of Younes Bendjima sharing what he described as private messages from Scott about their ex, a source has revealed to HollywoodLife that the Poosh founder, 42, is “frustrated” with the father of her children, 38. (HL previously reached out to Scott’s reps to confirm the legitimacy of the messages, but has not heard back.)

 

“Kourtney is frustrated [that] Scott is allowing drama to seep into her happiness,” a source told HL. “They have had a good co-parenting relationship for the last few years, and she is so happy right now that she doesn’t want this extra drama to be a thing she has to deal with.” (The two share kids Penelope, 9, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, together.) “She is looking to talk to him about it and hopefully get to the bottom of it all.”

A second source added that the TV personality “isn’t too surprised” by Scott’s supposed remarks. “She knows he’s had an issue with her relationship with Travis all along,” the source said. “She’s still enjoying her vacation with Travis, but she’s not gonna let that one slide. She has every intention of discussing this with Scott once she gets back home.”

“Kourtney knows that Younes is fiercely protective of her family which is why he’s such an incredible friend,” the source continued. “Loyalty is everything. Kourtney hopes Scott can finally accept that she’s happy and has moved on.” Scott and Kourtney split in 2015 after an on-again, off-again relationship that spanned over nine years. Kourtney and Younes split in 2018 after about a year of dating.

For a primer, Younes leaked an alleged DM conversation on Instagram on August 31 between him and Scott. The TV personality sent him a paparazzi snapshot of Kourtney and Travis making out on a boat and allegedly wrote, “Yo is this chick ok!???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.” Younes responded, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS I ain’t your bro.” Not long after the debacle, Travis shared an Instagram Story of his own with a meme of Ray Liotta’s Goodfellas character laughing, leading fans to speculate that it was a response to his girlfriend’s ex.