Scott Disick, 38, & Amelia Hamlin, 20, Cozy Up In The Hamptons With His Son Reign, 6

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have jetted off to celeb hotspot The Hamptons for a summer getaway with his kids, Reign and Penelope.

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are spending some quality time with the 38-year-old’s children Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. The couple are currently vacationing in The Hamptons, the popular celeb hot spot east of New York City, and were all smiles in some new snaps. Scott shared a pic to his Instagram story with Amelia and Reign posing on a dock. “Great night just a little smelly for reign out on these old docks,” he wrote, explaining why Reign was holding his nose shut with his left hand.

In the photo, Scott rocked camouflage sweatpants and a white tee, along with blue and white sneakers and platinum blonde hair. 20-year-old Amelia looked glam in a beige corset-style top and and high-waisted cream pants, which she paired with pointy-toe heels. The father-of-three also posted a pic of his daughter Penelope sitting on top of a Mercedes SUV. The nine-year-old, whom he shares with his former partner Kourtney Kardashian, cut a casual figure in a pink sweatsuit and slip-on shoes.

It came a few days after Amelia shared some snaps of herself licking an ice cream, accompanied by a pic of her and Scott with their backs to the camera. A source told Fox News that the pair were making the most of the summer. “They had some friends over a couple of nights, hosted a few dinners and pool days with the kids,” the outlet reported.

Scott recently shared a cute clip of him and Reign rocking identical hair styles. “My guy,” he captioned the videos, which showed him hugging little Reign, and making him giggle. Scott sported a highlighted mohawk with frosted tips, a shirtless Reign was seen with his signature brunette locks.

Meanwhile, Penelope, whom he affectionately calls “Peep”, celebrated her 9th birthday on July 8. Scott, and the rest of the KarJenner family, paid homage to little Penelope on Instagram. Amelia also gushed over Penelope. The 20-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna commented on Scott’s post, revealing the nickname she has for Penelope. “Little peesh,” she wrote alongside some heart emojis. “Happy birthday to the best facialist in town.”