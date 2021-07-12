Reign Disick, 6, & Sister Penelope, 9, Look Like Their Dad Scott’s ‘Mini-Me’ In Luxury Jet Pics

Scott Disick shared snapshots of his ‘mini-me’ children aboard a private jet. See the pics!

Scott Disick shared some snapshots of his “mini-me” kids on Instagram Story on July 12. The TV personality, 38, shared a picture of son Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, whom he shares with former partner Kourtney Kardashian, aboard a private jet on IG on Monday, reveling in his miniature doppelgängers.

“Mini me,” Scott wrote on a snapshot of Reign with a tablet (and what looks like Yeezy slides from uncle Kanye West‘s brand) in tow. On another snapshot of Penelope on the jet in the snack section — a bag of Skittles in her hand — Scott wrote, “Another mini me.” (Scott and Kourtney also share son Mason, 11, together.)

The getaway comes after Penelope celebrated her 9th birthday on July 8. Scott (and the rest of the Kardashian and Jenner clan) paid homage to little “Peep” on Instagram on Thursday. “My life my love my everything,” Scott captioned a photo of his daughter. “You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can’t express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you to much!!!!!! And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die.”

Scott’s girlfriend Amelia Hamlin also gushed over her boyfriend’s daughter on her birthday. The model, 20, left a comment on Scott’s Instagram post and revealed the nickname she has for Penelope. “Little peesh,” she wrote alongside some heart emojis. “Happy birthday to the best facialist in town.” Despite her mother Lisa Rinna‘s concerns over their age gap, Amelia and Scott appear to be growing strong — and the model seems to have a relationship with Penelope, Reign, and Mason.

Amelia has joined Scott and all three of his children for dinner dates and has even gone shopping with Scott and Penelope. The couple have been linked since October 2020. A source previously told HollywoodLife that Scott isn’t concerned about the backlash surrounding his relationship with Amelia and his overall track record of dating much younger women. “He really couldn’t care less what people think,” the source said.

“All that matters to him is what his inner circle thinks,” the source continued. “His friends and loved ones are fine with it and his kids really like Amelia so that’s what counts to him. The rest of it is just noise.”