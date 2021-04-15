See Pics

Amelia Hamlin, 19, Hangs With Scott Disick’s Daughter Penelope, 8, On Shopping Trip — Pics

Bikini clad Amelia Hamlin happily applies sunscreen to boyfriend Scott Disick as they relax on the beach on Valentine's Day in Miami.
Scott Disick and his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin go on a family shopping trip with his daughter Penelope. Amelia looks cute and casual in rainbow-colored shorts and a black crop top with very chapped lips, most likely from too much sun in Miami.
Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Hamlin color coordinate in orange hues as they take a stroll along the beach in Miami.
Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin look happy in love as they enjoy their afternoon sipping drinks with friends until sunset aboard a boat in Miami Beach.
Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, got to spend some quality time with his daughter, Penelope, on a shopping trip this week.

Penelope Disick, 8, is with her dad, Scott Disick, 37, in Miami, and she joined him and his girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, for an outing on April 14. The trio was spotted walking down the street together, with Scott holding Penelope’s hand and Amelia keeping close behind them. Amelia rocked a rainbow mini skirt and black crop top, while Scott kept it casual in camouflage pants and a Lakers sweatshirt.

Amelia Hamlin goes shopping with Scott and Penelope Disick. (Wagner AZ / BENS / BACKGRID)

Seeing Amelia spend time with Scott’s children shows just how serious these two are getting. They started dating at the end of 2020 after first going public with the romance at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party. Throughout 2021, they’ve been practically inseparable, and have been spending quite a bit of time in Miami together.

Scott and Amelia’s romance will be a storyline on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which stars Amelia’s mom, Lisa Rinna. In the first trailer for the new season, which was released earlier this week, Amelia was seen FaceTiming her mom and telling her that she was hanging out with Scott. The footage then switched to Kyle Richards weighing in on the relationship. “He’s too damn old, and he’s got three kids!” she insisted, to which Lisa responded, “I know!”

Scott Disick goes shopping with his daughter and girlfriend. (Wagner AZ / BENS / BACKGRID)

Of course, this is not Scott’s first relationship with a younger woman. Before Amelia, he was with Sofia Richie, 22, for three years. They split over the summer. Meanwhile, Scott shares his three kids with ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 41, who he was with for nearly ten years before they broke up in 2015.

Although things were rocky between Scott and Kourtney at first, they’ve gotten to an extremely good place with their co-parenting relationship. In fact, after Scott’s split from Sofia, Kourtney’s sisters were even hopeful that she’d get back together with Scott! The situation played out on recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but didn’t lead to anything romantic between the exes. Now, Kourtney is also in a new relationship — she’s been dating Travis Barker since earlier this year.