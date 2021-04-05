Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Can’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other While Hitting The Pool In Miami

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin’s love fest continues, as she donned a sexy bikini in Miami as the pair snuggled in pool.

Hotties! Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have been absolutely inseparable for the last several months, decamping from Los Angeles to Miami. The couple hit the pool together for some Easter fun in the sun on Apr. 4, and were later joined by her sister Delilah Hamlin, 22. The 37-year-old father of three and his 19-year-old girlfriend were photographed floating in the water with their arms around each other in pictures you can see here.

Amelia flaunted her amazing bikini body in a bubblegum pink two piece by Frankie’s Bikinis. It showed off her tight and toned abs, as well as a bit of a painful looking sunburn on her chest, where two pale strap marks were visible from a previous bikini outing. She showed Scott tons of affection, holding him from behind in the pool and putting her arms around his neck to go in for a loving hug.

Scott proudly showed off his shirtless dad bod, thanks to his ongoing life of luxury leisure. He donned drawstring trunks with pale yellow and blue stripes on them, and wore several long gold necklaces with Star of David diamond pendants on them. He kept a black bucket on his head as he too looked a little overly kissed by the sun, with a pink nose and cheeks.

The pair later left the pool for a walk along the beach, where they were seen holding hands while Amelia gazed adoringly at Scott. She wore a small white ruched beach mini-skirt while Scott added a button-up short sleeve shirt that matched his trunks. For a pop of color, he wore a pair of $465 bright yellow and green Nike Dunk Low “Brazil” sneakers, while Amelia went barefoot.

Scott and Amelia have been spending tons of time in Miami ever since a visit there together over Valentine’s Day weekend in Feb. 2021. That’s when the pair went Instagram official with their relationship. They were first spotted out together attending a Halloween party in Hollywood on Oct. 31, 2020, which was just two months after his final breakup with Sofia Richie, 22, after a three-year romance.

Hopefully Amelia won’t get too attached when it comes to getting Scott’s undivided attention. He revealed during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and their three children will always come before any girlfriend. “I realize Sofia has been an absolute trooper. But the truth is anybody dating somebody is going to feel neglected when their significant other is spending more time with their ex than with them,” he confessed He also told Kourt, “I’ve always been clear that my priority has been my children, my life with them. And I even put it out there that taking care of you is one of my priorities.”

Scott later revealed that Sofia gave him an “ultimatum” to choose between her and Kourtney. “She was like, I don’t want to share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney,” Scott told Kim and Khloe Kardashian. “And she literally said with an ultimatum: you have to choose, me or Kourtney. And I was like, but Kourtney is Kourtney and my kids. It’s a unit… I was like, how could you even want that for me? It just became an impossible relationship to keep carrying on with.” So hopefully Amelia saw that episode and knows where Scott priorities are.