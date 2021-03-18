‘KUWTK’: Scott Disick Reveals Sofia Richie Gave Him An ‘Ultimatum’ — ‘Me Or Kourtney’

Scott Disick admitted on ‘KUWTK’ that Sofia Richie gave him an ‘ultimatum’ and wanted him to choose between her and Kourtney.

Scott Disick, 37, and Sofia Richie, 22, kept trying to make their relationship work after 3 years of dating, but it just wasn’t meant to be. In the March 18 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott revealed to Kim Kardashian, 40, and Khloe Kardashian, 36, that Sofia wanted him to choose between her and Kourtney Kardashian, 41. Scott told Sofia that he was “never” going to give up his relationship with Kourtney and felt that Sofia was trying to “push Kourtney out” of his life.

“She was like, I don’t want to share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney,” Scott told Kim and Khloe. “And she literally said with an ultimatum: you have to choose, me or Kourtney. And I was like, but Kourtney is Kourtney and my kids. It’s a unit… I was like, how could you even want that for me? It just became an impossible relationship to keep carrying on with.”

In a later confessional, Scott admitted that Kourtney will always be a main priority in his life, especially since they have three kids together. “I’m never going to give up my relationship with Kourtney and the co-parenting we have. Nothing in a million years will be worth what we have.” He added that if the right person came along for either of them that their “amazing relationship” would only be a plus for the “outsider” coming into the family.

“I need to be with somebody that I trust with all my heart,” Scott told Kim and Khloe. “I trust Kourtney with my life.”

Earlier in the episode, Scott sat down with Kourtney and was upfront about the fact that they have “a lot of baggage.” He said that it’s “definitely not easy that we see each other, work together, and are friends.” Scott made it clear that “taking care” of Kourtney will always be one of his priorities.

Later, Khloe brought up that Scott and Sofia spent the Fourth of July together. Scott explained that Sofia came to him and “explained all the things that made her feel insecure in our relationship and why it was so difficult for her to be in it.” Scott admitted that Sofia was “super mature” about the whole thing and wanted to take things slow. Scott acknowledged that Sofia “deserves to have more attention.” Scott and Sofia got back together briefly before they split following Sofia’s ultimatum.