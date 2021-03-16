Scott Disick Admits Sofia Richie Felt ‘Neglected’ Because He Spent ‘More Time’ With Kourtney

In a new ‘KUWTK’ clip, Scott Disick reveals to Kourtney Kardashian that then-GF Sofia Richie is having trouble with the amount of time they spend together.



Fans are getting a bit of insight in to what ultimately caused Scott Disick, 37, and Sofia Richie, 22, to finally break up after three years of dating. He admits in a new clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians that the model is feeling “neglected” because Scott is spending more time with ex and mother of his three children Kourtney Kardashian, 41, than he does with his own girlfriend Sofia.

In the scene, Kourtney joins Scott on the sofa at home and asks, “What’s going on with you and Sofia? I heard you guys are on a break. How are you doing?” appearing to refer to their initial May 2020 split, before the Scott and Sofia went their separate ways for good in August of that year.

“I just think people come into our lives and think it’s maybe easier than they think,” Scott confides to Kourt, who asks, “Easier like what?” He explains, “Easier to be with you or to be with me. But it’s very true that we do come with a lot of baggage. And it’s definitely not easy that we see each other, work together and are friends.”

Scott then goes on to explain how when he first starts dating someone, it’s never a problem until the harsh reality later hits that Kourtney and their kids will always be Scott’s number one priority. “When you first get with someone, everybody is like making changes, and like ‘Oh I’ll do anything cause I’m so happy or so in love or so excited,’ you know what I mean? Then when it sinks in, when it becomes real life, it’s a lot different,” he tells Kourtney.

Scott even admits, “I don’t think I could do it — the other way around — but I’ve always been clear that my priority has been my children, my life with them. And I even put it out there that taking care of you is one of my priorities.” In a confessional, Scott then directly addresses his situation with the young heiress, explaining, “I realize Sofia has been an absolute trooper. But the truth is anybody dating somebody is going to feel neglected when their significant other is spending more time with their ex than with them.”

Scott then contemplates a future where he and Kourtney are still tied together. “You know, I just don’t know. Are we going to grow old just traveling the world with the kids, living one house down from each other…together at some point?” The former couple are the parents to two sons, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6 ,and daughter Penelope, 8.

Kourtney tells him, “Well I think that’s great that we can do that with the kids. And the kids love it. And I do think we have to be respectful of our relationship and make sacrifices that if it means a lot to you.” Scott is currently dating Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna‘s 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin, while Kourt is involved with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, 45.