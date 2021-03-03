Khloe Kardashian Wears Nothing But Jeans In Sexy New Pic & Scott Disick Likes What He Sees: ‘Wow’

Khloe Kardashian wore no top to model Good American’s new pair of jeans arriving on March 4, which are inspired by the ’90s. Scott Disick endorsed this hot ad!

Khloe Kardashian wowed over a million fans with her extra-spicy photo on March 3 — including her honorary family member, Scott Disick. The post showed the 36-year-old Good American founder rocking a pair of baggy ripped jeans from her clothing brand called “GOOD ‘90s,” which will be dropping on Good American’s website on March 4 at nine a.m. PST. The attention was solely on the jeans — well, sort of — because Khloe ditched a top for the photo!

Khloe covered her chest with her arm as she stood on a stone lounging area that overlooked a gorgeous grass lawn and mountain landscape. “Wow,” Scott commented along with a fire emoji, which is how we all felt.

Scott, 37, wasn’t the only friend to hype up Khloe. “Woahhhhhh!!!!,” Fai Khadra wrote along with a clapping emoji, while Yris Palmer wrote that she was “Obsessed” alongside a string of fire emojis.

Scott has long been Khloe’s hype man, no matter what drama is going down in the Kardashian family (or who Scott is with). Scott began dating Khloe’s sister Kourtney Kardashian in 2007, but split from the Poosh boss for good in 2015. Although they sparked reunion rumors in 2020, following Scott’s breakup with Sofia Richie, both have moved on to new lovers in 2021. Kourtney is now dating her longtime friend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 45, while Scott has entered a relationship with 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin.

Despite the “ups and downs” in Scott’s relationship with Kourtney — whom he shares his children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 with — “Scott’s love for Khloe has never changed and he’s always felt a special connection with her,” a source close to Kourtney’s ex EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in July of 2020.

The “feeling is mutual” because Scott is also “like a second brother to [Khloe],” another source, who is close to the Kardashian family, told us at the time. This is exactly why Khloe modeled Scott’s TALENTLESS clothing line this past summer — and why Scott has made sure to return the love underneath Khloe’s hot selfies!