Scott Disick, 37, Parties With Amelia Hamlin, 19, On Halloween 2 Months After Sofia Richie Split

Scott Disick, who dressed in an ‘Ace Ventura: Pet Detective’ costume, and Amelia Hamlin, who dressed in a sexy candy top and short shorts, were spotted arriving at a Halloween bash together on the night of Oct. 31.

Scott Disick, 37, was spotted showing up to a Halloween party with Amelia Hamlin, 19, on the night of Oct. 31 and they both looked incredible in their costumes. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star chose to dress up like Jim Carrey‘s popular character Ace Ventura in the 1994 film Ace Ventura: Pet Detective with a colorful floral short-sleeved button-down shirt, red and white striped pants, black boots, and sunglasses while the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin opted for a candy girl look. Her costume included a pink bob wig, sexy candy bra, light pink short shorts with colorful decals on them, and white knee-high boots.

Although the good-looking duo were photographed separately during the outing, they were seen walking together and Amelia looked like she was getting further into the candy spirit by holding a clear bag full of sweet treats. She was also holding a matching baby blue face mask and kept looking down during the camera flashes but her pretty pink makeup could still be seen. She topped the look off with four candy bracelets.

It’s not clear whether or not Scott and Amelia are just friends or more, but the father-of-three’s latest Halloween appearance with the beauty comes just two months after he was last seen with his ex Sofia Richie, 22. The former lovebirds broke up earlier this past summer and were seen hanging out again in Aug., but since then, he’s been spotted with other mystery women, including two blondes, including gorgeous model Megan Blake Irwin, who he went to dinner with last month.

Sofia has also been seen with a new man since the split. She and Matthew Morton were seen going on a dinner date just a few weeks ago at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA. A previous source told us it’s not serious between the two yet but Sofia thinks Matthew’s “a great guy.” “Sofia is still enjoying the single life and isn’t interested in being tied down. But, that doesn’t mean she isn’t interested in seeing what’s out there and she thinks Matthew is a great guy,” a source close to the model told HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY.

“He’s a total gentleman and he treats her really well,” the source continued. “Plus, Sofia’s brother Miles [Richie] approves [of Morton] which is a huge bonus, because his opinion means everything to her.”

Scott and Sofia first started dating in May 2017 before their split in summer 2020.