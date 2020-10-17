Megan Blake Irwin: 5 Things To Know About Gorgeous Model, 29, Spotted Out With Scott Disick, 37

Australian model Megan Blake Irwin has been in the public eye for years, starring in international campaigns for major designers. Most recently, she’s been spotted hanging out with Scott Disick.

Aussie supermodel Megan Blake Irwin, 29, has been identified as the mystery woman spotted with infamous playboy and father-of-three Scott Disick, 37. The Flip It Like Disick star, who recently called it quits with longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie, exited a swanky West Hollywood hotel with Megan on October 15. However, this isn’t the first time the pair have been linked. Read on for 5 things to know about the Australian stunner.

1. She was seen with Scott in October. Megan was most recently spotted with Scott as they left the Kimpton La Peer hotel on October 15. The blonde beauty walked alongside him, and wore a figure-hugging teal mini dress, knee high black boots, and an oversized black coat. She also accessorized with a black handbag and a gold necklace, and was seen getting into a van with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who shares his three children with Kourtney Kardashian, 41.

2. Megan was previously linked to the playboy back in 2016. The pair were first spotted together in New York City four years ago. They hit the town on April 24, and she stunned in a blue blouse with a plunging neckline. They dined at celebrity hotspot Cipriani’s before doing some after hours partying at 1Oak nightclub.

3. She has a successful, international modeling career. Megan was scouted by international modeling agency IMG at the tender age of 14. She began shooting campaigns, and was quickly invited to walk in Mercedes Benz Australian Fashion Week, where she met some of the biggest names in the business. She soon graduated from campaigns for Australian brands, to major modeling gigs in the US, Italy and France.

4. Megan originally hails from Australia. The blonde beauty was born in Adelaide, South Australia and began working Down Under before moving to the US. She’s a familiar face back in Aus, having been named the face of multiple brands, including international clothing retailer Kookai.

5. She previously dated Skeet Ulrich. Megan sparked romance rumors with the Riverdale actor in mid 2020, however they pair are believed to have gone their separate ways, having unfollowed each other on social media.