Miles Brockman Richie: 5 Things To Know About Lionel Richie’s Son, 24, Accused Of Bomb Hoax

It’s usually Lionel Richie’s daughters who make headlines, but now his 24-year-old son, Miles Richie, is in the limelight. Learn more about Miles, who was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat in London.

Miles Brockman Richie, 24, is reportedly in deep trouble after allegedly making a bomb threat in London. Miles is music legend Lionel Richie‘s only son, and his middle child, in case you thought the last name sounded familiar. And yes — you know his sisters, too. It’s time to learn more about the model and Jenner friend. Check out these five fast facts:

1. He was issued a caution for allegedly making a bomb threat at Heathrow Airport. After he wasn’t let on a flight at London’s Heathrow Airport on January 21, Miles reportedly became angry and allegedly told an airline employee that he had a bomb in his bag that he’d detonate if he wasn’t allowed on the plane. He was detained by police, who issued him a “caution” — a formal warning that goes on his record. He was not booked or charged with a crime.

2. He’s part of a very famous family. He’s not just Lionel Richie’s only son; he’s the brother of Sofia Richie and Nicole Richie! Can you imagine what Christmas must be like at home for them? Miles’ Instagram is packed with pics of his parents (mom is Diane Alexander), his sisters, and brother-in-law, Good Charlotte‘s Joel Madden. So far, no pics of Sofia’s man, Scott Disick! It’s clear that this family is very tight-knit.

3. He’s an up-and-coming model. Miles walked in his first runway show at New York Fashion Week in February 2018. Miles was part of designer Philipp Plein‘s outrageous show, during which he walked in an outfit that would have been right at home in The Matrix. See the outfit in all its pleather glory, here. The show itself was wild. Irina Shayk walked with a real-life, working robot and Offset performed while it snowed indoors. Seriously! Miles was joined on the runway with other music progeny, including Diddy‘s son Christian Combs, and Snoop Dogg‘s son Cordell Broadus. Little sister Sofia actually walked for Philipp Plein during NYFW 2017!

4. He’s tight with the Kardashians and Jenners. So, it looks like Miles has more in common with Sofia than fashion! Miles has been friends with Kendall and Kylie Jenner for years. At one point, when they were teens, it was even rumored that he and Kylie were dating. Not the case — just close friends. Close enough that he let her tattoo him! He was once spotted with the sisters hanging with Khloe Kardashian at a recording studio when she was still dating French Montana. Now that his sister is dating a Kardashian-adjacent, surely they’ll all spend a lot more time together!

5. He’s covered head to toe in tattoos. Speaking of tattoos… has so much ink, in fact, that he’s spent over 150 hours in the chair! Along with the “KJ” Kylie once tattooed on his hand, he has countless others. That includes his sisters’ names, his mom’s name, the words “true love” on his neck, a man with a knife in his mouth… the list goes on. He estimated in an interview with the New York Post that’s spent 150 to 175 hours getting inked!