Scott Disick, 37, Snuggles Up To Amelia Hamlin, 19, On Romantic Dinner Date Before Valentine’s Day — See Pics

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin touched down in Miami, FL for a romantic getaway! After enjoying a day at the beach, the pair stepped out for a pasta-filled dinner date.

Scott Disick, 37, went “Instagram official” with Amelia Hamlin, 19! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Lisa Rinna‘s youngest daughter stepped out for a pre-Valentine’s Day dinner on Friday, Feb. 13. Scott snuggled Amelia close as he put his arm around her at the dinner table, with both giving the camera a not-so-smiley look. “Why so serious,” he joked in a caption, before posting a second of them laughing. “Just kiddin,” he added on the next.

The dinner looked like quite the feast as the couple noshed on pasta dishes, what appeared to be a large crab, clams, fried shrimp and a cheesy sauce. Scott was still rocking his platinum blonde hair makeover which he debuted on Friday, Feb. 12 at the beach and in another photo while driving a pricey Lamborghini. “Livin la vida Lambo,” he captioned the photo. Amelia herself stunned on the date, sporting a halter style nude bodysuit along with bold gold chain necklaces, including a vintage Chanel design. She appeared to accessorize with a gold watch as she showed off her perfect brunette blowout and smokey makeup.

The couple arrived in Miami just days ago and wasted no time soaking up the sun. Scott seemed to channel the ’70s with a blush pink tie tye shirt, two Star of David necklaces, hot pink shorts and a unique pair of multi-colored Nike sneakers. Amelia took page out of mom Lisa’s book with a sexy leopard bikini, accessorizing with a sexy gold body chain, necklaces and classic black sunglasses. The pair held hands for the sandy stroll, similar to one they took in Malibu, CA last fall. Later, they were spotted lounging in beach chairs.

Scott and Amelia have been spotted periodically since their Halloween outing, appearing to take a short trip to Montecito, CA shortly after. They were then spotted spending time at Malibu Beach before dining out at popular Greek restaurant Tony Taverna’s on Nov. 17. “Scott and Amelia are still just having fun and it’s nothing serious,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife last month, adding the 19-year-old “has really spent the last couple of years finding herself and focusing on what she wants to do with her life.”