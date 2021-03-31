Amelia Hamlin Reveals Painful-Looking Sunburn While Rocking Tie-Dye Bikini Top — Pic

Amelia Hamlin has been making the most of the warm weather as summer approaches, and shared a series of snaps in a blue tie-dye swimsuit.

It seems Amelia Hamlin forgot to apply her SPF! The 19-year-old model, who has been dating Scott Disick, took to Instagram on March 30 to share a series of pics, revealing her painful-looking sunburn. “uh oh,” she captioned the carousel post, which showed her rocking a blue and purple tie-dye string bikini, with bright red tan lines on her chest. The brunette beauty also wore matching bottoms and a sheer, white cover up as she accessorized with multiple gold necklaces, bracelets and rings. The daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna also opted for a pair of black slides.

“Dream girl,” former Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss commented, while Selling Sunset realtor Christine Quinn wrote, “Beauty.” The post comes amid news that Amelia was head over heels for her new beau, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian. A source close to the pair recently told HollywoodLife that Scott was having a “great time” with Amelia and wasn’t “bothered” by the backlash over their age difference.

“Scott isn’t bothered by the backlash to their relationship, he really couldn’t care less what people think,” a source close to the reality star told HL exclusively. “All that matters to him is what his inner circle thinks. His friends and loved ones are fine with it and his kids really like Amelia so that’s what counts to him. The rest of it is just noise. He’s been having a great time with Amelia, he really likes her, and the relationship is the real deal. It has nothing to do with trying to get attention, that’s not something Scott would do, he doesn’t live his life that way. As far as he is concerned the haters are going to find a way to hate no matter what he does so he’s living his life and not thinking about what outsiders have to say.”

A second source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also told HL that Scott was having a “blast” with the teenager. “Honestly, Scott didn’t really see things progressing with Amelia like they have when he first started seeing her,” the insider dished. “Scott had been dating a few women here are there when he first split from Sofia [Richie] and he really didn’t want to be tied down to anybody at that point. He was all about enjoying his freedom and just focusing on his kids and his Talentless line.”