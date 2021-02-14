Amelia Hamlin, 19, Lathers Sunscreen On Scott Disick, 37, As They Spend Valentine’s Day In Miami

Scott Disick spent Valentine’s Day with his new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin on a beach in Miami, after the pair made their relationship ‘Instagram official’.

Scott Disick, 37, is “Instagram official” with new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, 19, and the pair spent Valentine’s Day together on a beach in Miami! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Lisa Rinna‘s youngest daughter were seen strolling along the gorgeous Florida shoreline on February 14 before heading to their hotel pool where they went for a swim and packed on the PDA. The father-of-three rocked a bright pink button-up shirt with matching pink Nike swim trunks and colorful sneakers.

He then switched into a grey tank top and black shorts, while sporting bleach blonde hair, and leaned over on a sun chair so his new lady could lather sunscreen on his arm. Amelia stunned in a white bikini, while she accessorized with dark shades, a printed scarf, gold hoop earrings, and layered gold necklaces. Just one day prior, the new couple stepped out for dinner, where Scott was seen snuggling Amelia tightly. “Why so serious,” he joked in the caption of the pair’s first official Instagram post together, which also included a second photo of them laughing. “Just kiddin,” he added.

Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41, also has a new significant other! The mother of three is dating her longtime pal Travis Barker, 45, and HollywoodLife exclusively reported that Scott was happy for her. “Scott’s got no issues with Kourtney and Travis dating. He’s happy for her. Scott’s accepted that they’re not getting back together so he’s being very mature about this. It also helps that his kids really like Travis. That’s important to him because whoever Kourtney is with is going to be spending time with his kids, so that matters,” a source told HL.

The insider continued, “Scott’s protective of Kourtney, he likes that Travis isn’t some random guy. The whole family knows him and likes him. And Scott’s doing his thing too, he’s got his own life and he wants her to have that too. He really is happy for her.” Scott and Kourtney are parents to sons Mason, 11, and Reign, six, and daughter Penelope, eight.