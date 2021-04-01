‘KUWTK’: Kourtney & Scott Have A ‘Nice’ Date Night & Reveal If They’re Back Together

With some help from Kim and Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick explored the possibility of getting back together on ‘KUWTK.’

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick spent some one-on-one time together during the April 1 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. It began when Kourtney went to the family’s Malibu beach house alone to get some work done, and Scott unexpectedly showed up for some alone time, as well. “I can’t remember the last time Scott and I spent alone time together without the kids,” Kourtney admitted. “It’s been years since we did this and it’s just a little bit weird.”

The exes, who split in 2015 and share three kids, decided to watch a movie together. They even got to talking about their past when Kourtney told Scott that she was working on an article about celibacy for her website, Poosh. “We practiced celibacy for a while,” Scott joked, to which Kourt responded, “No, we still had sex, even though you think we didn’t.” Eventually, things got more comfortable between the two. “I forgot how nice it is to just have a conversation with Scott without the kids,” Kourtney said. “We’re friends.”

The evening ended with Kourtney and Scott falling asleep on the couch together, and Kim Kardashian walked in on them that way the next morning. She told Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner all about it afterward. “I came over here in the morning a few days ago, and I saw Kourtney and Scott asleep together on the couch,” Kim revealed. “They were, like, separate, they weren’t spooning on the couch or anything. They weren’t far away, though. They were close.”

Kendall admitted that she wants Kourtney and Scott to “try” hooking up again to see if it worked out. “I am team Skourt,” she insisted. “I think she’ll literally kill me for saying anything. I’ve known their relationship pretty much from the beginning and you can just tell how much they loved each other. What can I say? It’s my truth.”

Khloe and Kim weren’t so sure it was a possibility, though. “What’s the harm in trying?” Khloe wondered. “The worst that happens is they’re like, we don’t vibe with this. But they’re too p***y to try.” Kim added, “I think they’re afraid to mess up their good co-parenting.” So, Kim devised a plan to push Kourtney and Scott together by planning a family dinner at the Malibu house, but having Kourt and Scott be the only two who showed up. “I think it would be really cool that they’ve gone their separate ways and they’ve seen what else is out there, and then they can come back together,” she explained.

Kim and Khloe set up a romantic, candlelit dinner for Kourtney and Scott, who were obviously confused when they came to the house and no one else was there. “So, this is them setting us up,” Scott eventually realized. For a minute, Kourtney thought Scott was in on the set up, but he assured her he had nothing to do with it.

In a confessional, Scott said, “I think the family puts a lot of pressure on Kourtney, more so than me, in regards to them wanting her to be back together with me. They just see two people that spend a lot of time together, do a lot of things with their children, so why can’t we have a perfect little family and a white picket fence? But it’s just not that simple. But I think to have a moment to just be together and see if we even like being together without the kids is a cool thing.”

Even Kourtney admitted that it was “cute slash annoying” that her sisters tried to get her and Scott back together, and they both agreed that it was nice to “have some time without the kids.” In a joint confessional, Kourtney even said one more time, “I think it’s nice for trying.”

The next day, Kourtney and Scott got in on the fun by making it look like they had spent the night together when Khloe and Kim got to the house. They set a romantic scene in the master bedroom and were in the bed together when Khloe and Kim arrived. Despite the initial confusion, Kourtney confirmed, “Dinner was very nice, but we’re not back together.” When Khloe questioned whether or not the two were sleeping together, Kourtney insisted, “No, we’re just parents.” However, she told her sisters that it was “nice” to spend time with Scott away from the kids.

Even after that confirmation, Khloe and Kim weren’t convinced that there wasn’t a future between Kourtney and Scott “I think we’re all rooting for them,” Khloe confirmed. Of course, both stars have now moved on — Kourtney is dating Travis Barker, while Scott is with Amelia Hamlin.