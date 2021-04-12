‘RHOBH’ Trailer: Kyle Richards Says Scott Disick, 37, Is ‘Too Damn Old’ To Date Amelia Hamlin, 19 — Watch

After Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Hamlin informs her that she’s dating Scott Disick, Kyle Richards shares her feelings.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 trailer is more dramatic than we thought it’d be. Not only does it feature non-stop drama involving Erika Jayne‘s controversial divorce, but it also shows the ladies’ reaction to Lisa Rinna‘s daughter, Amelia Hamlin, 19, dating a much older Scott Disick, 37.

In the new trailer, which dropped on April 12, Lisa’s eldest daughter calls to inform her that she’ll be hanging out with her “friend”, Scott. Then, when Lisa later tells the ladies about the situation, Kyle Richards weighs in and exclaims, “He’s too damn old and he’s got three kids.” Lisa then responds, “I know!”

Scott and Amelia have been dating for quite some time now, but this is the first time we’re seeing how Lisa really feels about their May-December romance. Clearly, she doesn’t seem thrilled by it.

But Lisa won’t be the only one with family drama this season — Kyle also appears to have her own, as she tells sister Kathy Hilton that she’s been unable to reach their other sister, Kim. And that’s when Kathy, who is joining the show as “a friend” this season, informs her that Kim changed her number. A blindsided Kyle responds, “She did?”

But, of course, the main drama this season will center around Erika, who gets grilled about her divorce from Tom Girardi and his ongoing legal woes. “I did not see it ending this way,” Erika confides in her co-stars, who don’t appear to believe everything she’s saying. “I was gonna hold that man’s hand until he died.”

Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and new housewife Crystal Kung Minkoff will round out the cast this season.

Watch the full trailer above. And if you want more drama, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 premieres Wednesday, May 19 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.