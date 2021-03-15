Erika Jayne’s ‘Emotional’ Divorce Will Be ‘Heavily Covered’ In New Season Of ‘RHOBH’

It sounds like Season 11 of ‘RHOBH’ is going to be delivering a lot of drama when it premieres later this year.

The new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which will premiere sometime later this year, will be “all about Erika [Jayne]“, a source close to the cast tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Not only will her unexpected divorce from Tom Girardi be “heavily covered” throughout the season, but she and co-star Sutton Stracke will be butting heads in a major way.

“This season of RHOBH will heavily revolve around Erika. Her divorce will be heavily covered and it’ll be the main drama of the entire season. She’s not holding anything back. Whatever she can legally say, she’s saying it,” our source says. “You’ll see Erika crying and getting very emotional, definitely. Everyone but Sutton has been supporting her, but Sutton has been causing drama for everyone, so it’s not surprising she’s doing the same to Erika. It’s going to be all season that this goes on. The season is all about Erika.”

Our source wouldn’t say exactly what drama Sutton has been causing for Erika, but from what we hear, she’s been doing whatever she can to get more airtime. Our source explains, “Sutton’s causing a lot of drama with the women this season because she really wants airtime. She’s not getting along with anyone and it seems to be strictly for the cameras. The season will be all about Erika and the drama Sutton is causing because everyone else is getting along perfectly.”

The only person Sutton appears to be getting along with during filming, as evidenced by her social media photos, is Garcelle Beauvais.

Erika shocked her fans when she filed for divorce from her husband of 21 years in November 2020, alleging infidelity amid lawsuits that claim the couple embezzled money. She has since moved into her own $1.5 million home in West Hollywood, and he was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Bravo, as well as both Erika and Sutton’s reps, for comment on this reporting. The new season of RHOBH, which is still filming, will debut sometime in spring or summer 2021.