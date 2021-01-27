Exclusive
RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Still ‘Saddened’ By Tom Girardi Split After Moving In To Her Own $1.5M LA Home
It has been a ‘heart wrenching’ process for Erika Jayne to go from living with her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, to living on her own. An insider reveals if there’s a chance of ‘reconciliation’ between the exes.
It has been a “very heart wrenching” time for Erika Jayne as she settles into her new home nearly three months after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced her split from attorney Thomas “Tom” Girardi, a source close to production EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. The end of their 21-year marriage is even more real, now that Erika has officially left the Pasadena mansion that she once shared with Tom. “Erika has moved into her own home. She’s taking care of her own life at the moment. She’s paying for the house,” the insider reveals.
Despite Erika’s newfound independence, she is “saddened by the whole situation” and is also “saddened it didn’t workout because she did truly love him,” our source says. This is because Erika didn’t envision her marriage turning out this way, according to our source who says, “Nobody wanted it to end it this way.”
“She’s just focusing on her work and not thinking of dating right now,” our source continues. Yes, even if Erika recently made a quip about online dating. However, she’s not looking to return to old relationships either, according to our source. “There’s no chance for reconciliation at all with Tom,” our source tells us, explaining, “They just were not on the same page when it came to how they lived their lives anymore.”
Erika is now reportedly living in a 2,000-square-foot, Spanish-style “three-bedroom, two-bathroom home” that was “last valued at $1.5 million,” according to People. This is a modest downscale from the Pasadena mansion Erika shared with Tom that was reportedly worth $15 million, according to the outlet.
Many fans were taken aback by the end of Erika and Tom’s love story, which began in the ’90s. Tom had met Erika when she was a cocktail waitress in West Hollywood, and tied the knot in 1999. Erika broke the news of their split by writing in a statement to E! News in Nov. 2020, “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.” You can read the full statement, here.
A little more than a month after the announcement came out, it was revealed that the court froze Tom’s assets after the famed lawyer was accused of allegedly taking money from a settlement fund for families of the victims of Lion Air Flight 610, which claimed the lives of all 189 of its passengers and crew members. Due to this lawsuit, Erika may also be ordered to stop selling her designer clothes, according to court documents that HollywoodLife reviewed in Dec. 2020.