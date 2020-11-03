‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne & Tom Girardi Split After 21 Years Of Marriage — See Statement

Erika Jayne, 49, and Tom Girardi, 81, have split after 21 years of marriage. ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star confirmed the news in a statement on November 3.

After 21 years together, Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi have called it quits. “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, said in a statement to E! News on Tuesday. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily,” she continued, explaining, “I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

The Bravo star went on to request privacy during this time. “It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved,” she said, adding, “I request others give us that privacy as well.”

Erika, 49, and Tom, 81, who tied the knot in 1999, met at Chasen’s in West Hollywood, where Erika was serving cocktails, she wrote in her 2018 memoir Pretty Mess. The two instantly hit it off and were engaged six months later.

Erika’s union with Tom marks her second marriage. She previously wed Thomas Zizzo, who she shares 26-year-old son Tommy Zizzo with.

