‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne, 48, Reveals She ‘Likes Lingerie’ As She Slays In Sexy Black Set
Erika Jayne loves lingerie and she doesn’t care who knows it! The ‘RHOBH’ star is stunning in a new photo — arguably her sexiest snap yet — that shows her modeling black, lace lingerie with garters and stockings. And, Bravo-lebrities are going wild over her sultry look!
Erika Jayne would live in lingerie if she could! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, is striking and sexy in a black lace lingerie set, as seen in her latest Instagram post on Sunday, June 28. “I like lingerie. We understand each other,” she captioned the new post, which received a ton of attention from Bravo stars, among other celebs.
(Photo credit: Erika Jayne/Instagram)
In the sultry snap, Erika is pictured standing on a lavish staircase while looking away from the camera. Her bleach blonde locks are styled in voluminous waves, and although the photo is a bit grainy, she appears to rocking smokey eyes and a dark, bold lip.
Erika’s toned tummy is on display in between her daring lingerie top and sultry bottoms. She’s wearing black garters and stockings in the photo, along with a black and white newspaper robe.
“Don’t hurt em baby,” RHONJ‘s Melissa Gorga wrote with a flame emoji. “Me, too!” former RHOBH star, actress Eileen Davidson admitted, adding, “You bought me some a few years back!” Fellow RHOBH star, Lisa Rinna left three flame emojis, as well as a pair of praising hands in the comments.
RHOA veteran, Cynthia Bailey commented, “Damn girl,” with a heart-eyes emoji. Supermodel Naomi Campbell even joined in on the comment spree, adding three flame emojis. Other notable names who showed love in the comments include: Paris Hilton, designer Brian Atwood, and model Jasmine Tookes.