Andy Cohen Says He’d ‘Love’ More Kids & Reveals How Fatherhood’s Changed His Life

After welcoming his first child, a son named Benjamin, just 5 months ago, Andy Cohen told HollywoodLife that he’d love to grow his family! The new dad gushed over fatherhood, and he revealed the ‘Real Housewives’ who’ve already met Benjamin!

Andy Cohen is loving life as a father to son, Benjamin Allen, who he welcomed via surrogate on February 4. The Watch What Happens Live Host, who just celebrated the show’s 10th anniversary, told HollywoodLife that the past five months have been a rollercoaster of emotions with Benjamin. “It’s really fun, it’s challenging and it’s tiring, but it’s heartwarming,” he said during an exclusive interview. Andy added that he had to change his lifestyle since becoming a new father, which included shifting from a convertible to an SUV with the help of Autotrader’s 12 Best New Cars for 2019.

“I mean, fatherhood, it’s changed my life in every way,” he continued, noting that work “thankfully” hasn’t changed too much. “The funny thing is, I leave for the show between 9:00 and 9:30 every night, so that’s great. He goes to bed at 8:30. But, the other thing is I’m a single parent so I want to spend as much time as I can with him. The cool thing is, I’m really in and out all day with my job. So, I’ll go to the radio sometimes in the morning for two hours, come home, get to put him down for his nap. He goes to bed, I’ll leave. He wakes up, I’m with him for two more hours and then we put him down, go to work. So, it’s like I’m kind of here and there throughout the day, which is nice consistency,” Andy explained.

Although Benjamin is only five months, “every single day” is a new milestone, said Andy, who also admitted he’d “love to” have more children. “I mean, they’re small milestones… Whether it’s feeding him a little real food or testing out sweet potatoes, peas, and pea puree,” the host explained. “He‘s really looking at things differently. He‘s looking at pictures in books, paying attention, grabbing a lot more, grabbing my nose a lot.”

Andy later revealed that Real Housewives, Kyle Richards (Beverly Hills) and Bethenny Frankel (New York) have already met Benjamin. “NeNe [Leakes, (Atlanta)] and Luann [de Lesseps] (New York) are meeting him soon,” he said, adding that he “tried to get [Lisa] Vanderpump (Beverly Hills) to come over,” as well.

The doting dad filled us in on life at home while discussing his new partnership with Autotrader. “This partnership, happened at a perfect time because Auto Trader is to go to resource for car shoppers with the largest selection of vehicles. And they came out with this Best New Cars 2019 list and I was like, ‘Perfect! I need an SUV. Let’s do this together,'” Andy explained. Now, he can’t imagine life without an SUV. And, Benjamin loves his dad’s new ride too!

I really miss my convertible but things change! The experts at @AutoTrader_com released the list of Best New Cars of 2019 to make it easy for everyone to find a car for their lifestyle. If only they could help me pack up all this stuff into my SUV…😂#ad https://t.co/ojhMEyMxTd pic.twitter.com/BSZneAt6JS — Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 27, 2019

“You have to get the car to fit your lifestyle. Benjamin loves snoozing in the SUV,” Andy said. “Put on some Grateful Dead and he falls right to sleep!”