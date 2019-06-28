Andy Cohen Would ‘Love’ For Chrissy Teigen To Replace LVP On ‘RHOBH’: She’s ‘A Gold Mine’

Bravo super-fan Chrissy Teigen may soon become an official Housewife, as Andy Cohen EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that he’d ‘love’ to have her replace LVP on ‘RHOBH’.

Andy Cohen, 51, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that producers will definitely “add someone else” to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, in light of Lisa Vanderpump‘s recent exit from the series. And when we pressed him to give us more details on who that person might be, he told us that he’d “love” for it to be none other than Bravo super-fan Chrissy Teigen, 33. “Oh, I’d love it,” the Real Housewives executive producer said, when we told him that fans online are petitioning for this to happen. “Oh, my god, I’d love it. She’s a gold mine,” he added. Of course, Andy neither confirmed nor denied that such a plan was in the works, but we’re crossing our fingers and hoping it happens.

Either way, Andy said the show will indeed go in “new directions”, following Lisa’s exit. “She obviously has been such an integral part of the show since the beginning. There’s no replacing her, but we have a team of all-stars on the show. I mean, if you look at that cast, it’s a powerhouse group. So I’m excited to see where it goes.” And while Andy is hoping that Lisa will return to the show — at some point in the not too distant future — he’s not exactly holding his breath either.

“I mean, the door will be open if she ever wants to come back,” he said. “I don’t think she’ll be back at any time soon … [But] I mean, look, NeNe [Leakes] left [RHOA] for a bit. Bethenny [Frankel] left [RHONY] for a bit. You know, people come and go and they both came back, so hopefully Lisa will come back.”

