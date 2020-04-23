‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Reveals What It’s Like Having Sex With Her 80-Year-Old Husband
After 4 seasons on ‘RHOBH,’ Erika Jayne finally let viewers into her marriage with 80-year-old Tom Girardi. During the April 22 episode, she revealed what it’s like between the sheets, and shut down critics who slam their 32-year age gap.
Erika Jayne made it clear that she doesn’t have to justify her marriage to anyone during last night’s all new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Chicago star, 48, opened up about her sex life with her 80-year-old husband, Tom Girardi — something she’s avoided since joining the show in 2015.
During a breakfast outing with fellow housewife, Garcelle Beauvais, the actress asked Erika how sex is with the high profile lawyer. Erika took a long pause before she replied, “It’s OK, you know, people always ask that. They’re always like, ‘What’s going on?’ Is it 20-year-old f—king all day long? — No.”
“Thank you for being so supportive. I would not have this without you,” the singer told her husband as she grabbed onto his hands. Tom told her how “proud” of her he was, which brought Erika to tears.
“It’s a big deal. Thank you for saying that. That’s all I’ve ever wanted,” she said. In a confessional, Erika noted that she didn’t have the love and support that Tom provides when she was younger.
“It’s great to have financial support, but having someone’s emotional support is something that I wish I had more of growing up,” she admitted. Erika and Tom got married in 1999.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.