‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Reveals What It’s Like Having Sex With Her 80-Year-Old Husband

Later on in the episode, Erika and Tom, who rarely makes appearances on RHOBH, shared an emotional moment after she revealed that she landed the role as Roxy Hart in Chicago on Broadway.

“Thank you for being so supportive. I would not have this without you,” the singer told her husband as she grabbed onto his hands. Tom told her how “proud” of her he was, which brought Erika to tears.

“It’s a big deal. Thank you for saying that. That’s all I’ve ever wanted,” she said. In a confessional, Erika noted that she didn’t have the love and support that Tom provides when she was younger.

“It’s great to have financial support, but having someone’s emotional support is something that I wish I had more of growing up,” she admitted. Erika and Tom got married in 1999.

