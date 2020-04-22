‘RHOBH’ Recap: [SPOILER] Reveals She’s Going To Be A Grandma & Teddi Causes ‘A Disaster’

The April 22 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ left the ladies stunned for a number of reasons, but nothing shocked them more than Teddi’s awkward invitation.

After Garcelle Beauvais told Erika Girardi that she’ll soon become a grandmother at just 53 years old — her 28-year-old son, Oliver, recently told her he’s having a baby — the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills received a text that hinted at a “disaster waiting to happen”. It was actually an invitation from Teddi Mellencamp, who revealed she’s holding an ‘All In’ retreat. Because she opened the event up to the public this year, she wanted to extend an invite to her friends. It seemed like a great idea at first, but when Erika, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle and Dorit Kemsley all got Teddi’s group text, they didn’t know how to react.

Teddi’s idea for inviting her girlfriends came after the ladies constantly expressed their confusion about her profession as an “accountability coach”. But maybe they enjoyed knowing less about Teddi’s personal life because as soon as the ladies read the text, they panicked. To be honest, most of them didn’t want to go. Teddi told the ladies that they shouldn’t feel “obligated to come”, but Lisa Rinna joked that Teddi’s “feelings would be so hurt” and she’d make them “pay for a long time” if they didn’t show up. “This, is a disaster waiting to happen,” Teddi though, while Garcelle’s initial reaction to the text was immense joy over not being forced to go. Clearly, she’s new here.

Meanwhile, Sutton Stracke got a toast from the mayor of West Hollywood, Erika learned she’d be moving to NYC to perform in Broadway’s Chicago, Dorit moved into a new house amid negative press about her finances, and Denise Richards faced emergency surgery.

