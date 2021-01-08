‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Jokes About ‘Online Dating’ After Posting New Sexy Pic Amid Tom Girardi Divorce

Erika Jayne is single and seemingly ready to mingle! The ‘RHOBH’ star stunned as she posed in a sexy lingerie ensemble from Savage X Fenty.

Erika Jayne, 49, just teased her single status! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member stunned as she posed in a super sexy lingerie outfit from Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty line — see the pic here. “Thinking of making this my online dating profile pic. Thoughts??” she made her caption, including a thinking emoji and a hashtag for RiRi’s brand. Erika has been an ambassador for the brand for some months, even appearing in the Savage X Fenty fashion show on Amazon Prime Video.

The blonde looked incredible as she bent over in a pair of fishnet stockings and sky high gold sandals. She appeared to be wearing a black bustier as she stood on a furry pink rug in her walk in closet. Tons of designer bags could be seen piled up behind her in the gorgeous photo taken by photographer Sonny Chaotic. “The queen of us all,” Sonny captioned a re-post to her own account.

The sexy pic and “online dating” tease come just two months after she filed for divore from her husband of almost 21 years, Tom Girardi, 81. “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” Erika star said in a Nov. 3 statement. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily…I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together,” she added, requesting for privacy.

Tom — who is a lawyer — met Erika when she was working as a server at West Hollywood restaurant Chasen’s in 1999. The two married just six months later, marking her second marriage. Tom and Erika do not share any children together, however, she is mom to look-a-like son Thomas Zizzo, 26. Since the filing, Tom’s assets were frozen after he was accused of allegedly embezzling settlement money for families of the victims of Lion Air Flight 610, which tragically killed all 189 passengers in a 2018 crash. As a result, court documents stated Erika may be ordered to stop re-selling her expensive clothes on sites like Vestaire.

The “XXPEN$IVE” singer looked sensational in her first outing since filing on Nov. 21. She rocked $12,000 Fendi fur jacket and fitted skirt as she approached Santa Monica restaurant Fia for a night out prior to Los Angeles County’s most recent restaurant closure.