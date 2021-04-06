‘RHOBH’: Sutton Stracke Will Be Full-Time In Season 11 — She’s ‘Holding A Diamond’ In New Trailer

The crown may be heavy, darlings, but Sutton Stracke is finally putting it on in Season 11 of ‘RHOBH’.

In the very near future, fans will finally feast their eyes on the first trailer for Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it’s oh so good. An insider who’s already seen it tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Sutton Stracke is holding a diamond — “she won’t be a friend” this time around.

While this news will surely come as a delight to many, it’s also quite surprising considering Sutton was only a “friend of” last season due to the fact that she didn’t film enough of her personal life. Although, it’s quite possible that she dived a bit deeper into her personal life while filming this new season — or, producers just realized how good Sutton’s been on camera, so they decided to give her a diamond anyway. Either way, we’re thrilled to hear she’ll finally be holding the diamond that she always deserved. Especially because we previously learned that she’ll take Erika Jayne to task over her highly-publicized divorce from Tom Girardi. That, alone, is worthy of a diamond.

While Erika will be very vocal about her divorce (shocker, right?), we learned that Sutton will question just how surprised Erika truly was by the split. It was previously reported that Erika was blindsided by the split, but we’re told Sutton doesn’t believe that — and she’ll make that very known this season. “You’ll see Erika crying and getting very emotional, definitely. Everyone but Sutton has been supporting her, but Sutton has been causing drama for everyone, so it’s not surprising she’s doing the same to Erika,” our source previously revealed.

Prior to filming Season 11, Sutton shared her hope of one day holding a diamond. In a past interview with Us Weekly, in which she also talked about why she wasn’t full-time last season, she said, “The diamond is very heavy to hold, but I would love to [be] a diamond carrying member, for sure”.

HollywoodLife reached out to Bravo for comment on this new development, but we did not receive an immediate response. The new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to premiere later this year.