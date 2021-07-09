See Comment

Scott Disick’s GF Amelia Hamlin Sends His Daughter Penelope A Sweet Birthday Message: ‘Little Peesh’

Scott Disick Amelia Hamlin Penelope
Wagner AZ / BENS / BACKGRID
Malibu, CA - Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, and Kylie Jenner return to their cars at the valet after having dinner together at Nobu in Malibu with their kids Penelope, Reign, and Stormi.Pictured: Scott DisickBACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Scott Disick walks along the beach in Malibu with his two youngest kids Reign and Penelope and a friend. Reign Aston now has a new mohawk haircut after saying goodbye to his signature long locks last month. Pictured: Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Scott Disick takes Sofia Richie and the kids for lunch at Taverna Tony in Malibu and the kids seem to be enjoying their time! Penelope and Reign take turns swinging under Scott and Sofia. Pictured: Scott Disick and Sofia RichiePictured: Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Penelope Disick, Reign DisickBACKGRID USA 17 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sofia Richie and Scott Disick take Scott's daughter shopping at Gucci. Sofia and Scott look trendy but casual as they leave the shop with Penelope in tow.Pictured: Scott DisickBACKGRID USA 27 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
News Writer

Amelia Hamlin gushed over her boyfriend Scott Disick’s daughter, Penelope, in a sweet comment for her ninth birthday.

So sweet! Scott Disick‘s, 38, daughter Penelope celebrated her ninth birthday on Thursday July 8, and his girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, 20, commented with an adorable nickname for the little girl, “Little peesh.” She also wrote a sweet message to celebrate Penelope’s special day. “Happy birthday to the best facialist in town,” she wrote.

Amelia was just one of many who shared well-wishes for Penelope on her ninth birthday. Of course, her dad Scott posted a sweet picture that he took of Amelia and wrote her a beautiful birthday message, where he called her, “My life, my love, [and] my everything,” in the caption. “You have changed my life forever peep,” he wrote. “[I] will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die.”

Amelia’s birthday message for Penelope. (Screenshot).

Scott also posted adorable photos of Penelope on his Instagrams Stories. He posted a cute photos of his daughter on his shoulders, lying on a giant teddy bear, and he and Penelope standing in the same pose side by side wearing hoodies and sweatpants.

Related Gallery

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin: See The Couple's Most Memorable Outings

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Amelia Hamlin bares a little more skin than expected as a teen, showing some major side boob while out having dinner at Nobu with Scott Disick and his adolescent son Mason. The trio appeared to have a fun dinner, walking out full of smiles and laughter. Pictured: Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Amelia Hamlin BACKGRID USA 27 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are out in Malibu spending their time together shopping for goods at Fred Sega and other retailers. Scott was dressed in his usual street style sporting Rhude shorts, a vintage Michael Jackson t-shirt, and blue Nike Dunk sneakers. Amelia kept things chic and casual in a cropped white top and blue jeans. Pictured: Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin BACKGRID USA 20 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are out in Malibu spending their time together shopping for goods at Fred Sega and other retailers. Scott was dressed in his usual street style sporting Rhude shorts, a vintage Michael Jackson t-shirt, and blue Nike Dunk sneakers. Amelia kept things chic and casual in a cropped white top and blue jeans. Pictured: Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin BACKGRID USA 20 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Naturally, Penelope’s mom Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker also had birthday messages for the youngster. Kourtney posted videos of Travis teaching her daughter how to play drums on pink kit with her name emblazoned across the bass drum. “My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I can not believe that you are 9,” she wrote. “My life is so much better because of you.”

Amelia and Scott taking a stroll with Penelope (Wagner AZ / BENS / BACKGRID).

 

Besides the endearing birthday message, it seems like Amelia has been getting along great with Scott and his family, since the couple first went “Instagram Official” during Valentine’s Day weekend 2021. The couple were joined by Scott’s son Mason, 11, when they went out for a June 27 dinner date at Malibu Nobu. The pair have also sweetly celebrated each other’s birthdays with lavish gifts, like when Scott gave Amelia a diamond necklace and $57,000 photograph for her June 13 birthday. Meanwhile, Amelia rang in Scott’s 38th birthday on May 24 by giving him a Harley Davidson motorcycle.