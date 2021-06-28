See Pic

Amelia Hamlin Rocks Plunging Top For Dinner Date With Scott Disick & His Son Mason: Photo

Amelia Hamlin Scott Disick
IXOLA / BACKGRID
Bikini clad Amelia Hamlin happily applies sunscreen to boyfriend Scott Disick as they relax on the beach on Valentine's Day in Miami. 14 Feb 2021 Pictured: Scott Disick; Amelia Hamlin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733444_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Amelia Hamlin bares a little more skin than expected as a teen, showing some major side boob while out having dinner at Nobu with Scott Disick and his adolescent son Mason. The trio appeared to have a fun dinner, walking out full of smiles and laughter. Pictured: Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Amelia Hamlin BACKGRID USA 27 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are out in Malibu spending their time together shopping for goods at Fred Sega and other retailers. Scott was dressed in his usual street style sporting Rhude shorts, a vintage Michael Jackson t-shirt, and blue Nike Dunk sneakers. Amelia kept things chic and casual in a cropped white top and blue jeans. Pictured: Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin BACKGRID USA 20 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are out in Malibu spending their time together shopping for goods at Fred Sega and other retailers. Scott was dressed in his usual street style sporting Rhude shorts, a vintage Michael Jackson t-shirt, and blue Nike Dunk sneakers. Amelia kept things chic and casual in a cropped white top and blue jeans. Pictured: Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin BACKGRID USA 20 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.

Model Amelia Hamlin wore a sexy plunging top to grab dinner with her beau, Scott Disick, and his son, Mason, in Malibu.

Amelia Hamlin, 20, looked drop-dead gorgeous as she met her boyfriend Scott Disick38, and his 11-year-old son, Mason, for dinner at Nobu Malibu on Sunday, June 27. Amelia rocked an open-backed, plunging top with subtle stripes. She also wore white jeans and accessorized with a gold watch, bracelets, simple shades, and a pink clutch. Meanwhile, Scott wore a white button down shirt with “love letter” emblazoned on it, and camo-shorts. He also had a watch and some bracelets of his own for good measure.

Mason kept his outfit much simpler than his dad and Amelia. He wore a casual navy blue t-shirt, baggy sweatpants, and a pair of gray slippers. The three were seen pulling up to the California restaurant in Scott’s Mercedes G-Wagon, according to DailyMail.

Amelia and Scott were joined by Scott’s son Mason for dinner in Malibu. (IXOLA / BACKGRID)

The expensive dinner with Scott’s son shows that the romance between the model and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star must be going really well. Scott and Amelia celebrated the model’s 20th birthday earlier this month on June 13. The pair kicked off celebrations on June 12 in Miami, Florida with a luxurious dinner at Papi Steak, where Scott presented her with a five-tiered golden cake. Afterwards, the pair went over to LIV to continue partying the night away.

Related Gallery

Amelia Hamlin: See Photos Of The Model

Amelia Hamlin shows off her curves in a white bikini as she hits the beach with boyfriend Scott Disick on Valentine's Day in Miami. 14 Feb 2021 Pictured: Scott Disick; Amelia Hamlin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733451_039.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Bikini clad Amelia Hamlin happily applies sunscreen to boyfriend Scott Disick as they relax on the beach on Valentine's Day in Miami. 14 Feb 2021 Pictured: Scott Disick; Amelia Hamlin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733444_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Amelia Hamlin shows off her curves in a white bikini as she hits the beach with boyfriend Scott Disick on Valentine's Day in Miami. 14 Feb 2021 Pictured: Scott Disick; Amelia Hamlin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733438_024.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Besides the partying, Amelia’s birthday celebrations also had heartwarming and romantic moments. Scott gifted her a diamond cross necklace while at dinner. The present moved Amelia to tears, and the couple shared a tender kiss. Sparing no expense, Scott also reportedly gave her a photo print by Helmut Newton worth $57,000.

Scott and Amelia out and about. (Wagner AZ / BENS / BACKGRID)

Scott and Amelia have made quite the pair for some time now. The pair first went “Instagram Official” during Valentine’s Day weekend 2021. Their romance seems to be going great! On Scott’s birthday, May 26, Amelia wrote a sweet message to her man in an Instagram caption, where she said, “You light up my life.” She also splurged and got him an awesome gift: a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Scott posted a video of himself giving the bike a test ride and wrote a thanks to his lady.