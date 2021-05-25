Scott Disick Kisses Amelia Hamlin As She Gifts Him A Harley Davidson Motorcycle For 38th Birthday

Amelia Hamlin got Scott Disick quite a lavish gift for his 38th birthday, and he showed her some major love with some PDA as they hung out as his party.

Scott Disick celebrated his 38th birthday two days early with a massive backyard party on May 24. Of course, his girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, was in attendance, and they showed some rare social media PDA during the event. Amelia took to her Instagram Story to share some shots from the event, including a video of herself and Scott. In the vid, Scott wraps his arm around Amelia’s neck and plants a kiss on her cheek as she smiles. “Birthday cutie,” she captioned the quick clip.

Meanwhile, Scott shared a video showing off the gift that Amelia gave him for the big day — a Harley Davidson motorcycle! Scott posted a clip of himself riding the bike, which he captioned, “Thanks @AmeliaGray,” with several red heart emojis. Although Scott and Amelia have been hot and heavy for several months now, they generally keep their relationship off of social media, so this was a pretty grand public display.

Scott’s lavish party featured a Churro station, and some insane party favors — Scott gifted his guests with diamond jewelry just for showing up to the party! Upon arriving, attendees came to a table with Rolex watches, chain necklaces and more, and they could simply take their pick. Interestingly, Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, was also at his party. The two have been friendly and amicable co-parents for years now, and Kourtney is also in a new relationship of her own (with Travis Barker). It’s unclear if she and Amelia interacted at the event.

Scott and Amelia have been together since the fall of 2020. Fans first suspected something was going on between them when they attended Kendall Jenner’s birthday together on Halloween. In the weeks that followed, they were spotted together more and more. Now, they’re not shy about holding hands and packing on the PDA while out and about with one another. Of course, the pair’s 18 year age difference has been a big topic of conversation, but they certainly don’t seem to be bothered by it!