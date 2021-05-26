Amelia Hamlin Calls Scott Disick The ‘Light Of Her Life’ For His Birthday: What Would I Do Without You?

Amelia Hamlin told the world how much she loves Scott Disick while celebrating his 38th birthday in style.

Amelia Hamlin showered boyfriend Scott Disick with love and affection on his 38th birthday. The 19-year-old model posted a sweet tribute to her guy on Instagram that included lots of cute photos from their relationship, plus a special message. If it weren’t clear before, Amelia is head over heels in love with Scott.

“Happy birthday my love,” Amelia captioned the May 26 post. “You light up my life, and make my world better. I can’t imagine what I would do without you. Thank you for being you. The most caring, loving, special person on this planet. I’m so lucky. I’m so blessed to have met you. I love you.” Amelia’s first photo is an adorable shot of herself and Scott relaxing on the deck of a yacht, his arm wrapped around her shoulders.

There’s plenty of vacation shots, too: Amelia and Scott flashing peace signs on a private jet, the couple hanging out poolside somewhere hot and sunny, and Scott driving a speed boat. There are more intimate photos taken during quiet moments of alone time, as well. So many shots of them holding hands while relaxing in bed together.

Amelia also showed her love for Scott on his birthday with a present — and it was a big one, too! Scott added to his car collection with a Harley Davidson motorcycle, courtesy of his lady, he revealed on his Instagram Stories. He gave her a big kiss on the cheek as a thanks.

Scott’s birthday party was truly next level. Instead of handing out candy as a “party favor,” Lord Disick gifted all of his friends with jewelry and watches. Kim and Khloe Kardashian showed off the setup before his party began, and even they were in awe. It was a banger of a birthday bash, too. Even Kourtney Kardashian pulled herself away from making out with Travis Barker to celebrate her ex!