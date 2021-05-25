Kourtney Kardashian Parties With Sia At Ex Scott Disick’s Birthday Bash Amidst Travis Barker Romance

Even though Kourtney Kardashian is in a hot and heavy relationship with Travis Barker these days, she still showed up to support her ex, Scott Disick, at his 38th birthday party.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are both in serious relationships, but they proved they’re still on good terms with each other when Kourt attended Scott’s birthday party on May 24. The Lord turns 38 on May 26, and Kourtney was in attendance to help him celebrate. Although there were no photos of videos of the pair together, Kourtney did post a quick clip of herself with Sia at the party.

Of course, Scott’s girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, was also in attendance, but so were Kourtney’s sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. Both ladies took to their Instagram Stories to share their own videos from the event. For all of the guests, the highlight of the night seemed to be the insane party favors that Scott gave out, including Rolex watches, diamond necklaces and more. The lavish gifts were placed on a table, and guests could choose whatever they wanted from the bunch when they entered the bash. No big deal, right?!

Scott and Kourtney’s relationship has had a lot of ups and downs over the years. They were together on and off for nearly ten years when they split in 2015, and even after the breakup, Kourtney didn’t immediately shut the door on a reconciliation. Eventually, the two started dating other people and slowly figured out how to co-parent their three children amicably.

When Scott ended his three-year relationship with Sofia Richie during summer 2020, he was open about the fact that he wanted to see what would happen if he and Kourt got involved romantically again. However, she still wasn’t ready to be in that sort of relationship with her ex. By the end of October, Scott had moved on with Amelia, and Kourtney eventually started dating her now-boyfriend, Travis Barker.

As these two separate relationships have heated up over the past several months, we’ve seen Kourtney and Scott together less and less. Scott has said in the past that it’s really hard for him to see Kourtney date other people, so it likely hasn’t been easy for him to see her be so public with her love for Travis. If there are any hard feelings, though, the exes were clearly able to put them aside to celebrate Scott’s big day this week!