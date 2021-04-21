See Pics

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Wrap Their Arms Around Each Other Back In LA After Miami Getaway

Political News Editor

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin engaged in some playful PDA while out and about in Beverly Hills, getting in a squeeze of each other’s behinds!

Things are only getting hotter between Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 37, and his 19-year-old model girlfriend were spotted in Beverly Hills on April 19 heading out for a relaxing afternoon. And as Scott and Amelia headed into the swanky Mèche Salon, they got a little… cheeky, playfully grabbing each other’s butts.

The LA PDA session comes a little after Scott whisked his lady away for a romantic vacation to Miami at the beginning of April. The two couldn’t keep their hands off each other while hitting the pool at their resort at one point. Photographers captured Amelia, clad in just a bubblegum pink bikini, wrapping her arms and legs around Scott from behind as they floated in the water.

Another day in Miami saw Scott and Amelia heading out for an afternoon of yachting. Amelia looked gorgeous, of course, rocking just a see-through mesh dress and a sequined bikini while holding hands with her beau. They toned down the PDA just a bit when they linked up with Amelia’s family, including sister Delilah Hamlin, 22, dad Harry Hamlin, and her mom, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

While Scott and Amelia, who began dating in October 2020 are going strong, this season of KUWTK has been all about teasing a potential reunion between LD and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. In the preview for the latest episode, the Talentless founder explains to the mother of his three kids that it bothers him when she “flirts” with other guys.

This, despite the fact that they broke up in 2015 and have each had multiple partners. At the time of filming, Kourt and Scott were both single. During a heart-to-heart by the pool, Scott admits that “it’s my insecurity that I feel that I just don’t like seeing you with another guy. It hurts me when you’re with somebody else.” He went on to say that seeing her in photos with other guys makes him “upset and mad.”