Scott Disick Admits It ‘Bothers’ Him To See Kourtney With Other Guys: It’s My ‘Big Fear’ — Watch

Scott Disick confessed to former flame Kourtney Kardashian that it is ‘hard’ for him to see her dating other guys in a new preview for ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’

Scott Disick opened up to Kourtney Kardashian about one of his insecurities in the latest preview for the final batch of episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the clip, the Talentless founder, 37, sat down with his former flame, 42, during a pool day. “I feel like it annoys me when you flirt with this lifeguard,” Scott said out of the blue. “I’m definitely not flirting with the lifeguard,” Kourtney responded. But this prompted Scott to confess one of his biggest insecurities.

“In my head, seeing you around any guy bothers me,” Scott admitted. Kourtney, naturally, was totally caught off guard, asking if this pertained to “another human that I’m not flirting with.” When Scott remarked that Kourtney could be “a little flirty,” she firmly responded that she’s “not.” But this only lead Scott to explain what he meant further.

“Then it’s my insecurity that I feel that I just don’t like seeing you with another guy,” Scott admitted. “It hurts me when you’re with somebody else.” Scott went on to share with his former partner that “waking up” to see pictures of her out with other suitors was “unhealthy” for him. “It just made me upset and sad,” he confessed.

At the time of filming the episode, Kourtney and Scott were both single at the same time — something that Scott couldn’t stop thinking about. “The big fear is, if you start dating again then it goes back to that and I have to feel, like, a different way again. It’s just hard,” he went on. “I guess, now that you’re single and I’m single and you haven’t been with somebody in a bit, either we figure out creating our own lives together or separately.”

During his confessional, Scott admitted that he and Kourtney spend roughly “90% of our lives together,” and that being in a “limbo” stage of their relationship has been hard. After filming the final season of KUWTK, however, both Scott and Kourtney — who share children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, together — have each moved on in their romantic lives. Both stars seem fairly comfortable in their new relationships while still co-parenting their youngsters.

Kourtney has been dating Travis Barker for a number of months, and the drummer, 45, recently celebrated Kourt’s 42nd birthday on April 18. Scott has also been spending a lot of time with 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin. Although the former lovebirds are definitely pursuing new romances, it’s clear that they’ll be co-parenting together and maintaining their role in one another’s lives moving forward.

New episodes of the final season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” air Thursdays at 8:00pm ET/PT on E!.