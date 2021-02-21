Scott Disick Takes Amelia Hamlin, 19 & Kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8 & Reign, 6, To Dinner In Miami

Scott Disick was spotted taking his three kids to Sugar Factory in Miami for a sweet treat, and his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin happily joined them as their relationship continues to progress.

Scott Disick, 37, proved that things between him and girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, 19, are getting more serious when he took her and his three kids out in Miami, FL on the night of Feb. 20. The pink-haired hunk and the model visited Sugar Factory in the sunny location and his children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, who he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41, excitingly got some sweet treats. The trio were photographed walking outside the store while wearing casual clothing and face masks and Amelia was also seen with one of her friends, who joined her for the outing. Check out the pics HERE!

The fun outing happened on the same day Amelia made headlines for taking to Instagram to share two new gorgeous photos of herself rocking a pink thong bikini in Miami, where she’s been vacationing with Scott since last week. “My happy place,” she captioned one of the pics along with a white heart. A body of clear blue water and palm trees could be seen behind her.

Scott and Amelia were also spotted hanging out on a beach together during their getaway on Feb. 14. They were spending Valentine’s Day relaxing on lounge chairs and conversing with smiles on their faces as the father of three wore a gray tank top and black shorts and the daughter of Lisa Rinna wore a white flattering bikini.

The new couple went “Instagram official” on Feb. 13 when Scott posted two photos of them sitting at a table at a restaurant. The first pic showed them sitting closely while looking away from the camera with serious faces while the second showed them cozying up and smiling while looking at the camera. “Why so serious,” Scott cheekily captioned the first photo before captioning the second with, “Just kiddin.”

Scott and Amelia were first seen hanging out together back on Halloween last year and have been spotted sharing numerous times together since then. The public confirmation of their romance came two days before his ex Kourtney confirmed her own romance with longtime friend Travis Barker, 45.