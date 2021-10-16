Olivia Wilde Smiles On Coffee Date With BF Harry Styles Ahead Of His NY Show — Photos

Olivia Wilde was all smiles when she grabbed a coffee with her boyfriend Harry Styles in New York City before he takes the stage at Madison Square Garden.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles looked more loved up than ever as they strolled along the streets of New York City on October 15 — see all the pics here. She was spotted grabbing a coffee with the “Watermelon Sugar” singer in Manhattan, ahead of his shows at Madison Square Garden. Olivia cut a casual figure in a white tee which she paired with black leggings and white sneakers. She also donned a black protective face mask and dark shades as they attempted to keep a low profile.

Harry cut an equally laid back figure in a burgundy hoodie which read ‘All Things Must Pass,’ seemingly a tribute to George Harrison‘s post-Beatles album of the same name. He also rocked a blue baseball cap, blue shorts, and sneakers, as he kept a low profile in black sunglasses and a protective face mask. As fans would know, Harry has been traveling the US on his tour, and Olivia has been spotted at multiple shows!

In an interview with Vogue, published on October 12, the Booksmart director mentioned that she’s splitting her time between the United Kingdom — Harry’s home — and Los Angeles. “I’m finally driving a car. I feel really good about it,” the O.C. actress gushed. “I usually was in New York and not needing a car, but now that I don’t live there anymore and I live between L.A. and London, driving is now a thing where I’m like, ‘How am I going to participate in future innovation in a good way?’ I’ve been driving an electric car. And I’m like, ‘Ah, this does make me feel like a better human being.’”

It seems the couple are going strong, having started dating earlier this year. At a recent tour date, a loved-up Harry offered fans show some very sage dating advice. A TikTok from his September 22 concert shows a fan holding up a sign that read, “Should I text him?” The One Direction alum then wisely responded, “In my opinion, if you should, then this isn’t even a question.”

He was quickly met with applause from the stadium of fans, before added, “If we’re playing games, if you’re wondering, ‘Should I text him … Can’t text him too soon … And now I’m thinking about double texting and that’s whole other risky business…’ My personal opinion is that if there’s any sort of games: Trash, trash, trash, not for you.”