Olivia Wilde Smiles On Coffee Date With BF Harry Styles Ahead Of His NY Show — Photos

Olivia Wilde dares to bare as she poses nude and topless in True Botanicals campaign Olivia Wilde dares to bare as she poses nude and topless in a stunning new campaign for True Botanicals. The actress, who is dating hunky singer Harry Styles, strips off in an intimate campaign on the fifth anniversary of her partnership with the eco-luxury skincare brand. And she clearly feels comfort in her own skin as she makes the point that “sustainability is sexy”. The Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals campaign shot by photographer Guy Aroche “depicts the unexpected duality of a safe, sustainable skincare brand that’s equally sensual and luxurious.” Olivia said: “I think that there is this impression that responsibility and sustainability are inherently rational and boring. “But True Botanicals products are so sumptuous, decadent and luxurious, they’re proof that clean and safe skincare can be an indulgence. “I wanted to capture and show that sustainability is sexy.” True Botanicals founder Hillary Peterson said: “Five years ago, Olivia joined forces with True Botanicals on our mission to prove that safe, sustainable skincare can be equally luxurious and effective. “With this campaign, we continue to redefine luxury in the beauty industry with imagery that defies expectations of a natural brand.” True Botanicals was the first beauty brand in the world to have every single ingredient and sub-ingredient MADE SAFE® certified, one of the most rigorous safety certifications for environmental health. True Botanicals products are also vegan, cruelty-free and packaged using recyclable glass and FSC paper. True Botanicals products are available at truebotanicals.com and select Nordstrom stores in the United States. *BYLINE: Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals/Mega. 13 Oct 2021 Pictured: Olivia Wilde poses nude and topless in new campaign for eco-luxury skincare brand True Botanicals. *BYLINE: Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals/Mega. Photo credit: Olivia Wilde x True Bota
Olivia Wilde was all smiles when she grabbed a coffee with her boyfriend Harry Styles in New York City before he takes the stage at Madison Square Garden.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles looked more loved up than ever as they strolled along the streets of New York City on October 15 — see all the pics here. She was spotted grabbing a coffee with the “Watermelon Sugar” singer in Manhattan, ahead of his shows at Madison Square Garden. Olivia cut a casual figure in a white tee which she paired with black leggings and white sneakers. She also donned a black protective face mask and dark shades as they attempted to keep a low profile.

Harry cut an equally laid back figure in a burgundy hoodie which read ‘All Things Must Pass,’ seemingly a tribute to George Harrison‘s post-Beatles album of the same name. He also rocked a blue baseball cap, blue shorts, and sneakers, as he kept a low profile in black sunglasses and a protective face mask. As fans would know, Harry has been traveling the US on his tour, and Olivia has been spotted at multiple shows!

In an interview with Vogue, published on October 12, the Booksmart director mentioned that she’s splitting her time between the United Kingdom — Harry’s home — and Los Angeles. “I’m finally driving a car. I feel really good about it,” the O.C. actress gushed. “I usually was in New York and not needing a car, but now that I don’t live there anymore and I live between L.A. and London, driving is now a thing where I’m like, ‘How am I going to participate in future innovation in a good way?’ I’ve been driving an electric car. And I’m like, ‘Ah, this does make me feel like a better human being.’”

It seems the couple are going strong, having started dating earlier this year. At a recent tour date, a loved-up Harry offered fans show some very sage dating advice. A TikTok from his September 22 concert shows a fan holding up a sign that read, “Should I text him?” The One Direction alum then wisely responded, “In my opinion, if you should, then this isn’t even a question.”

He was quickly met with applause from the stadium of fans, before added, “If we’re playing games, if you’re wondering, ‘Should I text him … Can’t text him too soon … And now I’m thinking about double texting and that’s whole other risky business…’ My personal opinion is that if there’s any sort of games: Trash, trash, trash, not for you.”