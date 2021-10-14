Olivia Wilde Confirms She Lives In London Part-Time Amidst Harry Styles Romance

Olivia Wilde is having a jolly good time across the pond, as the actor-director confirms she’s spending quite a bit of time in London while dating Harry Styles.

Well, ‘ello love! Olivia Wilde is more than likely working on keeping her American accent in tact now that she’s moved overseas to London to be with her new boyfriend, singer and musician Harry Styles. In an interview with Vogue, published on Tuesday, October 12, the Booksmart director casually mentioned that she’s splitting her time between the United Kingdom — Harry’s home — and Los Angeles. Love is surely worth an eight-hour plus flight!

“I’m finally driving a car. I feel really good about it,” the O.C. actress gushed to the fashion magazine as she told them how she’s starting to feel at home overseas. “I usually was in New York and not needing a car, but now that I don’t live there anymore and I live between L.A. and London, driving is now a thing where I’m like, ‘How am I going to participate in future innovation in a good way?’ I’ve been driving an electric car. And I’m like, ‘Ah, this does make me feel like a better human being.’”

The same day the Vogue interview was published was also the same day Olivia was spotted at one of Harry’s concerts for his “Love on Tour” series at a stop in Raleigh, North Carolina. An observant TikToker captured the 34-year old dancing her heart out to the singer’s “Woman” song, looking quite adorable.

Olivia and the former One Direction member have been dating since at least January 2021. They were first spotted attending a wedding together in Montecito, California that month. The couple first met on the set of Oliva’s upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, her directorial follow-up to Booksmart, which Harry is starring in. The new film follows a 1950s housewife named Alice (Florence Pugh) who lives in utopian experimental community with her husband Jack (played by Harry). Her idyllic life begins to unravel when she suspects that things are not as they seem.

The filmmaker was previously in a long-term relationship with Jason Sudeikis. News that the two called off their engagement after seven years together broke in November 2020. A source told PEOPLE that the split “happened at the beginning of the year.” They share children Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, together.