News

Olivia Wilde Confirms She Lives In London Part-Time Amidst Harry Styles Romance

Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles
Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
LUIS GUERRA JR/©2012 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445 New York, New York, June 7, 2012 3rd annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at The New York Public Library in New York City. PGagu68 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR89980_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
8 December 2020. Emily Atack is seen here leaving The Palace Theatre in London after performing in 'The Understudy Live' along with Comedian Lee Mack. 08 Dec 2020 Pictured: Emily Atack. Photo credit: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA720062_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Celebrities attending Fran Cutlers Halloween party at The Berners Tavern. 31 Oct 2019 Pictured: Caggie Dunlop. Photo credit: MM / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA539428_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.

Olivia Wilde is having a jolly good time across the pond, as the actor-director confirms she’s spending quite a bit of time in London while dating Harry Styles.

Well, ‘ello love! Olivia Wilde is more than likely working on keeping her American accent in tact now that she’s moved overseas to London to be with her new boyfriend, singer and musician Harry Styles. In an interview with Vogue, published on Tuesday, October 12, the Booksmart director casually mentioned that she’s splitting her time between the United Kingdom — Harry’s home — and Los Angeles. Love is surely worth an eight-hour plus flight!

Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde moves to London to be with boyfriend Harry Styles. (Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

“I’m finally driving a car. I feel really good about it,” the O.C. actress gushed to the fashion magazine as she told them how she’s starting to feel at home overseas. “I usually was in New York and not needing a car, but now that I don’t live there anymore and I live between L.A. and London, driving is now a thing where I’m like, ‘How am I going to participate in future innovation in a good way?’ I’ve been driving an electric car. And I’m like, ‘Ah, this does make me feel like a better human being.’”

The same day the Vogue interview was published was also the same day Olivia was spotted at one of Harry’s concerts for his “Love on Tour” series at a stop in Raleigh, North Carolina. An observant TikToker captured the 34-year old dancing her heart out to the singer’s “Woman” song, looking quite adorable.

Related Gallery

Olivia Wilde -- Pics Of The Actress

Olivia Wilde dares to bare as she poses nude and topless in True Botanicals campaign Olivia Wilde dares to bare as she poses nude and topless in a stunning new campaign for True Botanicals. The actress, who is dating hunky singer Harry Styles, strips off in an intimate campaign on the fifth anniversary of her partnership with the eco-luxury skincare brand. And she clearly feels comfort in her own skin as she makes the point that “sustainability is sexy”. The Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals campaign shot by photographer Guy Aroche “depicts the unexpected duality of a safe, sustainable skincare brand that’s equally sensual and luxurious.” Olivia said: “I think that there is this impression that responsibility and sustainability are inherently rational and boring. “But True Botanicals products are so sumptuous, decadent and luxurious, they’re proof that clean and safe skincare can be an indulgence. “I wanted to capture and show that sustainability is sexy.” True Botanicals founder Hillary Peterson said: “Five years ago, Olivia joined forces with True Botanicals on our mission to prove that safe, sustainable skincare can be equally luxurious and effective. “With this campaign, we continue to redefine luxury in the beauty industry with imagery that defies expectations of a natural brand.” True Botanicals was the first beauty brand in the world to have every single ingredient and sub-ingredient MADE SAFE® certified, one of the most rigorous safety certifications for environmental health. True Botanicals products are also vegan, cruelty-free and packaged using recyclable glass and FSC paper. True Botanicals products are available at truebotanicals.com and select Nordstrom stores in the United States. *BYLINE: Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals/Mega. 13 Oct 2021 Pictured: Olivia Wilde poses nude and topless in new campaign for eco-luxury skincare brand True Botanicals. *BYLINE: Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals/Mega. Photo credit: Olivia Wilde x True Bota
Olivia Wilde dares to bare as she poses nude and topless in True Botanicals campaign Olivia Wilde dares to bare as she poses nude and topless in a stunning new campaign for True Botanicals. The actress, who is dating hunky singer Harry Styles, strips off in an intimate campaign on the fifth anniversary of her partnership with the eco-luxury skincare brand. And she clearly feels comfort in her own skin as she makes the point that “sustainability is sexy”. The Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals campaign shot by photographer Guy Aroche “depicts the unexpected duality of a safe, sustainable skincare brand that’s equally sensual and luxurious.” Olivia said: “I think that there is this impression that responsibility and sustainability are inherently rational and boring. “But True Botanicals products are so sumptuous, decadent and luxurious, they’re proof that clean and safe skincare can be an indulgence. “I wanted to capture and show that sustainability is sexy.” True Botanicals founder Hillary Peterson said: “Five years ago, Olivia joined forces with True Botanicals on our mission to prove that safe, sustainable skincare can be equally luxurious and effective. “With this campaign, we continue to redefine luxury in the beauty industry with imagery that defies expectations of a natural brand.” True Botanicals was the first beauty brand in the world to have every single ingredient and sub-ingredient MADE SAFE® certified, one of the most rigorous safety certifications for environmental health. True Botanicals products are also vegan, cruelty-free and packaged using recyclable glass and FSC paper. True Botanicals products are available at truebotanicals.com and select Nordstrom stores in the United States. *BYLINE: Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals/Mega. 13 Oct 2021 Pictured: Olivia Wilde poses nude and topless in new campaign for eco-luxury skincare brand True Botanicals. *BYLINE: Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals/Mega. Photo credit: Olivia Wilde x True Bota
Olivia Wilde dares to bare as she poses nude and topless in True Botanicals campaign Olivia Wilde dares to bare as she poses nude and topless in a stunning new campaign for True Botanicals. The actress, who is dating hunky singer Harry Styles, strips off in an intimate campaign on the fifth anniversary of her partnership with the eco-luxury skincare brand. And she clearly feels comfort in her own skin as she makes the point that “sustainability is sexy”. The Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals campaign shot by photographer Guy Aroche “depicts the unexpected duality of a safe, sustainable skincare brand that’s equally sensual and luxurious.” Olivia said: “I think that there is this impression that responsibility and sustainability are inherently rational and boring. “But True Botanicals products are so sumptuous, decadent and luxurious, they’re proof that clean and safe skincare can be an indulgence. “I wanted to capture and show that sustainability is sexy.” True Botanicals founder Hillary Peterson said: “Five years ago, Olivia joined forces with True Botanicals on our mission to prove that safe, sustainable skincare can be equally luxurious and effective. “With this campaign, we continue to redefine luxury in the beauty industry with imagery that defies expectations of a natural brand.” True Botanicals was the first beauty brand in the world to have every single ingredient and sub-ingredient MADE SAFE® certified, one of the most rigorous safety certifications for environmental health. True Botanicals products are also vegan, cruelty-free and packaged using recyclable glass and FSC paper. True Botanicals products are available at truebotanicals.com and select Nordstrom stores in the United States. *BYLINE: Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals/Mega. 13 Oct 2021 Pictured: Olivia Wilde poses nude and topless in new campaign for eco-luxury skincare brand True Botanicals. *BYLINE: Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals/Mega. Photo credit: Olivia Wilde x True Bota

Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles
Harry Styles visits Olivia Wilde on set of Don’t Worry Darling. (CPR / Dsanchez / BACKGRID)

Olivia and the former One Direction member have been dating since at least January 2021. They were first spotted attending a wedding together in Montecito, California that month. The couple first met on the set of Oliva’s upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, her directorial follow-up to Booksmart, which Harry is starring in. The new film follows a 1950s housewife named Alice (Florence Pugh) who lives in utopian experimental community with her husband Jack (played by Harry). Her idyllic life begins to unravel when she suspects that things are not as they seem.

The filmmaker was previously in a long-term relationship with Jason Sudeikis. News that the two called off their engagement after seven years together broke in November 2020. A source told PEOPLE that the split “happened at the beginning of the year.” They share children Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, together.