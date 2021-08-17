See Pics

Olivia Wilde Drops Her Kids Off At School After Romantic Stroll With Harry Styles Through LA

Olivia Wilde was spotted dropping off her kids at their school in Los Angeles while wearing a stylish outfit and showed off their bond by helping them get situated before leaving.

Olivia Wilde, 37, looked like a doted mom during her latest outing with her kids. The actress was photographed dropping off her daughter Daisy, 4, and son Otis, 7, who she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis, 45, at their school in Los Angeles, CA in the morning. She was wearing a green and white striped T-shirt with white pants and white sneakers and had sunglasses placed over her head.

She also kept safe while wearing a black face mask and had her long locks down and parted in the middle. Otis wore a white T-shirt, yellow shorts, and black sneakers and also added a green face mask while Daisy donned a cute pink dress, gray and yellow patterned socks with black and white checkered slip-on shoes, and her own green face mask. Olivia was seen embracing an adult that was standing in the area as well before leaving the school.

The latest school drop off for Olivia and her kids comes after she made headlines for going on a romantic stroll with her boyfriend Harry Styles, 27. The lovebirds were going on a lunch date in L.A. on Aug. 8 and weren’t shy about showing off affection for each other as they walked. They had their arms around each other most of the time and were all smiles.

Before that, they were seen vacationing in Tuscany, Italy together and also packed on PDA. They held onto each other while walking in the city on June 30 and appeared to be inseparable. Fans captured pics as they casually walked by them and they looked like any other couple in love!

Olivia and Harry first confirmed their romance when they were spotted holding hands at a wedding in Jan. Although neither one of them have spoken publicly about their relationship, they are definitely not trying to hide it! Their love blossomed when they worked together on Olivia’s upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, which she directed and Harry starred in.